Apple will launch 20+ new products next year, here’s what’s coming

The new year is almost here, and Apple has a packed product lineup for 2026. Rumors indicate up to 25 new products will launch, here’s an overview of everything new on Apple’s roadmap.

Winter and Spring 2026: Low-cost MacBook, iPhone 17e, Home products, more

Apple has a much larger than usual lineup of new products rumored to launch early in the year. Highlights include new Apple Home products, a brand new budget-friendly MacBook, the iPhone 17e, and more.

iPhone 17e : A19 chip, Center Stage front camera, Dynamic Island

: A19 chip, Center Stage front camera, Dynamic Island Base iPad : Updated chip, likely with Apple Intelligence support

: Updated chip, likely with Apple Intelligence support M4 iPad Air : Spec bump upgrade to M4 chip

: Spec bump upgrade to M4 chip AirTag 2 : New Ultra Wideband chip with improved range, security upgrades

: New Ultra Wideband chip with improved range, security upgrades MacBook : A-series iPhone chip, fun colors, low cost

: A-series iPhone chip, fun colors, low cost M5 MacBook Air : Same design, but new M5 chip and likely refreshed color options

: Same design, but new M5 chip and likely refreshed color options MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max : 14-inch and 16-inch models with high-end M5 chips

: 14-inch and 16-inch models with high-end M5 chips Apple Studio Display 2 : 120Hz ProMotion support, HDR

: 120Hz ProMotion support, HDR Second Mac Display : Two Mac displays are coming, so this might be a new Pro Display XDR

: Two Mac displays are coming, so this might be a new Pro Display XDR Apple TV 4K with A17 Pro : Upgraded chip for Apple Intelligence support, possibly built-in camera

: Upgraded chip for Apple Intelligence support, possibly built-in camera HomePod Touch : Brand new product with 7-inch touch screen, centered around AI Siri

: Brand new product with 7-inch touch screen, centered around AI Siri HomePod mini 2: New chip, audio improvements, and more

Summer 2026: iOS 27 is highlight, but new Macs expected too

Summer is usually a slow time for Apple product launches. Instead, the highlight is brand new software. At WWDC in June, Apple will debut iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. But there are two new Macs expected to launch around mid-2026 as well.

M5 Mac mini : M5 and M5 Pro versions with minimal other changes

: M5 and M5 Pro versions with minimal other changes M5 Mac Studio: M5 Max option and also a brand new M5 Ultra chip

Fall 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, foldable, redesigned MacBook Pro, and more

The biggest Apple products of the year launch in the fall, headlined by new iPhones. This year there’s a brand new foldable iPhone debuting, and a lot more.

iPhone 18 Pro : A20 Pro chip, under-display Face ID for smaller Dynamic Island, C2 modem

: A20 Pro chip, under-display Face ID for smaller Dynamic Island, C2 modem iPhone 18 Pro Max : Bigger battery, variable aperture camera, more

: Bigger battery, variable aperture camera, more iPhone Fold / Ultra : Book-style wide design, titanium finish, crease-free display

: Book-style wide design, titanium finish, crease-free display AirPods Pro 3 w/ cameras : Built-in cameras to power AI features like visual intelligence

: Built-in cameras to power AI features like visual intelligence Apple Watch Series 12 : New S-class chip, possibly expanded health sensors and Touch ID

: New S-class chip, possibly expanded health sensors and Touch ID Apple Watch Ultra 4 : Possibly new health sensors, Touch ID, more

: Possibly new health sensors, Touch ID, more iPad mini w/ OLED : New A20 Pro chip, OLED display

: New A20 Pro chip, OLED display M6 MacBook Pro: Major redesign, thinner and lighter, OLED touch-equipped display

TBD 2026: Apple Glasses, new Home accessories

These are products expected to debut in 2026, but the timing is unclear. And in the case of Apple Glasses, rumors indicate Apple might unveil the product this year, but not ship it until 2027.

Apple’s new 2026 products: wrap-up

Overall, it’s looking like another big year for Apple product launches. Beyond the usual new iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models, we’re also getting a handful of Home products, new Mac displays, and perhaps our first glimpse at Apple Glasses.

In total, 25 new products are rumored for the year ahead. And while every single product above may not launch, 2026 will no doubt bring Apple users a lot to get excited about.

Which new Apple products in 2026 are you most looking forward to?

