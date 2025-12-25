Offensive Rookie of the Year Up for Grabs in Bucs-Panthers

Two receivers selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft are making significant contributions for their respective teams and the pair will go head-to-head on Sunday: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka and the Carolina Panthers’ Tetairoa McMillan. This game could greatly impact Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. With three games left to play in the regular season, Patriots’ running back TreyVeyon Henderson is the frontrunner at +185 to win the award, just ahead of Egbuka (+205) and McMillan (+250).

Egbuka leads the Bucs in receptions (58), yards (870) and receiving touchdowns (six). He is one of four rookies since 1970 to record 40-plus receptions and average at least 16.5 yards per reception through their first nine career games. He has the position versatility to play all three receiver spots and is a savvy route runner. Egbuka understands how to attack coverage with pacing and subtleties to generate separation. He exploits voids in zone and is adept at working back to the football. During his rookie campaign, Egbuka’s grasp of the playbook and knowledge of the game has impressed the Bucs’ offensive staff and future Hall of Famer, Mike Evans.

“Mek’s ceiling is the highest that it can go,” said Evans via the Players’ Table Show. “He is that great of a player and person and it is not an accident that he started how he did because he was such a professional already. He is extremely smart. People do not understand how smart this man is. He is really one of the smartest players that I have ever been around and he is 22 years old. So, his potential is infinite and he could be one of the best receivers to have ever played this game. I am happy to call him a teammate. Definitely one of the best young players I have ever been around.”

Much like Egbuka for Baker Mayfield, McMillan has become a security blanket for Bryce Young. He leads the Panthers in receptions (59), yards (851) and receiving touchdowns (six). His skillset is similar to that of Evans and McMillan drew comparisons to the Bucs’ legend during the pre-draft process in the spring. The Arizona product excels when he can stretch out his long strides on slants and go’s, along with the height to thrive in jump-ball situations. Sound familiar? He pairs an elite catch radius with outstanding awareness along the boundary. McMillan can redirect from pursuit and is focused at the catch point, spurring the Panthers’ offense.

“He reminds me a lot of Mike Evans – a younger Mike Evans,” noted Todd Bowles of McMillan. “He’s still 6’4, he’s 200-something pounds, he has great body control, great ball skills, [he is a] very tough cover. He can catch it with you hanging on him and he can beat you with routes and get off the line of scrimmage.”