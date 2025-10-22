Apple’s beloved comedy “Shrinking” returns for season three on January 28, 2026

Apple TV unveils a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new season from creators Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel

Today, Apple TV revealed the premiere date and first look at the 11-episode third season of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, along with acclaimed performances from stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, “Shrinking” season three will premiere globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox.

“Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.

“Shrinking” marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside the multi-Emmy Award-winning, global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” and comedy series “Bad Monkey,” which was recently renewed for a second season. The series also marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV and Goldstein following the Apple Original Film “All of You,” which is now streaming globally on Apple TV. Segel also previously collaborated with Apple TV in the starring role in Apple Original Films’ “The Sky is Everywhere.”

The first two seasons of “Shrinking” are now streaming globally on Apple TV.

