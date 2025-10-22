Meet Tyson Mason, Nobody Wants This Star Justine Lupe’s Husband

Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe has been married to Tyson Mason since February 2025.

Mason is a professional artist, as well as Lupe’s biggest supporter.

Their first child, a daughter named Ellis, was born in August 2024.

Justine Lupe has built her career on playing scene-stealing roles, such as Connor Roy’s wife Willa in Succession and Midge’s sister-in-law Astrid in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, Lupe plays Morgan, a single sex podcaster known for her sarcastic tone and brutal opinions. In real life, the actress is married to an artist, with whom she shares one child. Here’s what you need to know about Justine Lupe’s husband, Tyson Mason.

Tyson Mason is a professional artist

Compared to Lupe, Mason appears to keep a much lower profile. Occasional posts on his Instagram profile reveal examples of his artistic practice, which includes detailed drawings of people and bodies. He’s also appeared in several short films and worked in the art departments of a number of productions.

In September 2025, Mason’s artwork was featured in an exhibition called “The Art Collective” in Los Angeles’s Chinatown, alongside several other artists. Lupe celebrated her husband’s success by sharing photos from the exhibition’s launch party on Instagram with the caption, “Wooohoo! He had an art show! Thank you to everyone who made it out. I love you [Tyson Mason] you kilt it baby.”

Some of Mason’s work is available to shop at the online store Westward General, including a detailed portrait of country icon Willie Nelson. “Tyson is an amazing artist who has a [knack] for capturing detail and humor in his art,” the description explained.

While speaking to clothing brand Dôen, Lupe revealed that she counts Mason among her greatest champions, explaining, “I’m really close with my husband, he’s by far my biggest source of support.”

Mason is raising a daughter with Lupe

While details about how Lupe and Mason met remain scarce, they have both shared photos and words about their daughter, Ellis, who was born in August 2024.

Lupe publicly revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in February 2024. Sharing pictures from the event on Instagram, the Luckiest Girl Alive star tagged Mason and joked about her baby bump, writing, “Guy in second photo made first photo possible.”

Amy Sussman // Getty Images Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23, 2025.

The actress subsequently revealed that she had been pregnant while filming the first season of Nobody Wants This—a fact she managed to keep under wraps until it was safe to tell the cast and crew.

On Aug. 10, 2025, Mason shared an Instagram tribute to Ellis on her first birthday. “One year with you, my baby,” he wrote. “Thank you for giving me the biggest brightest adventure of my life. I’m so in love with you my sweet, fierce, soulful little moon drop.”

In February 2025, Lupe shared photos and video clips of Mason with their daughter on Instagram, along with the caption, “SIX MONTHS in the trenches with you and boy oh boy baby you’re the prize.” Three months later, the artist returned the favor and celebrated his wife’s abilities as a mother to Ellis, captioning his own Instagram post, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom!…Our baby lucked out.”

Mason and Lupe are based in Los Angeles…for now

Unsurprisingly, Lupe seems to adore spending time with husband Mason and their family, telling Us Weekly in January 2025, “I love my house, and I love my home, and I love my animals, and my baby, my husband, all of it.”

Noting that their home is extremely cozy, Lupe told The Los Angeles Times in December 2024, “I love snuggling with [Ellis], Tyson, our dog Lilly, and our cat Addie. It’s kind of a fort that we have in our bed with all of our little creatures living in it and it’s really nice to just chill.”

While Lupe and Mason currently live in Los Angeles for work, Rolling Stone reported in September 2025, “[T]hey’ve spent the summer in upstate New York, surrounded by the serene greenery, creeks, and mountains.” In an August 2025 Instagram post, Lupe shared photos from the family’s “dreamy dreamy east coast summer,” suggesting that they enjoyed traveling together and spending time outdoors.

According to Rolling Stone, “They wound up loving the Catskills so much that they nearly bought a house here.” The sale fell through, but Lupe and “her husband are still dreaming of living outside L.A.—possibly in Montana, or her home state of Colorado,” the outlet reported.

Lupe and Mason tied the knot in February 2025

Several months after welcoming their daughter, Mason and Lupe tied the knot. The pair got married in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 18, 2025, People confirmed. Ellis and the family’s dog were both in attendance at the nuptials. For the special day, Lupe “wore an ivory satin, floor-length slip dress…and carried a small bouquet of flowers,” the outlet revealed.

Jeff Kravitz // Getty Images Justine Lupe and Tyson Mason at the HBO and Max Post Emmys Reception on Jan. 15, 2024.

In her interview with Us Weekly, Lupe revealed the “day-to-day little things” Mason does for her, which make him “an amazing partner.” “Like, for instance, he makes me a bath every night and puts out candles and some water with electrolytes and ice,” she explained. “Just little things where he’s just trying to make my day a little nicer. It adds up.”

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Lupe reflected on the way “Tyson sets up our bath area each night” for her to bathe with Ellis. “He puts out candles, plays music, puts our towels out, and puts out a glass of water with ice,” she said. “He’s just so sweet, so it’s kind of this ceremony for us.” Basically, Lupe and Mason sound like a perfect match.