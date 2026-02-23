Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Charter Communications Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is the second-largest cable operator in the United States and a leading broadband communications company that provides video, Internet, and voice services. Valued at a market cap of $30.3 billion, the company also offers production and technical services for regional sports networks, owns and manages local news channels, including Spectrum News NY1 and Spectrum News SoCal, and more.

The company’s shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year but have outperformed in 2026. CHTR stock has declined 33.7% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 14.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, CHTR has also underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 9.5% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 30, CHTR shares grew 7.6% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined 2.3% year-over-year to $13.6 billion and missed the Street’s estimates slightly. Moreover, its adjusted EPS was $10.34, missing Wall Street estimates. However, its adjusted EBITDA grew in the quarter, coupled with retained internet subscribers, which reignited investor confidence and led to a rise in its stock price.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CHTR’s EPS to grow 20.9% YoY to $43.78 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is weak. It failed to surpass the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering CHTR stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, nine “Holds,” and six “Strong Sells.

On Feb. 3, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on Charter Communications and lowered its price target from $275 to $235.

The mean price target of $302.06 indicates a 26.3% premium to CHTR’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $700 suggests a massive 192.8% potential upside.

