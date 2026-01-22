Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United, Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: Women’s League Cup semi-finals – as it happened | Women’s League Cup

“,”elementId”:”3d0fa98b-76af-4290-b184-b90b34ccc669″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769028945000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.55 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769028969000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769028969000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.56″,”title”:”Full time: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69713c9a8f08ca24ec41f624″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chelsea will have the chance to defend their title at Ashton Gate.

Arsenal’s record signing goes in hard on Zigiotti on the touchline and gets a second booking! Needless. Arsenal are up against it now. 1-0 United, 62 mins.

Arsenal's Olivia Smith heads for the dressing room after being shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Both semi-finals are back under way – the away sides ahead.

n n Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)

n n Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2) n

The whistle has gone in both games:

n n Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)

n n Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2) n

“,”elementId”:”a3df0488-490e-47cc-ab01-a265e0f28419″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769024967000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.49 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769025005000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769025005000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.50″,”title”:”Half-time scores”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69712d188f08130e62889768″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It’s a goal all of Arsenal’s own making! Borbe sells one of her defenders short on the edge of her own box and United step in to win it. The ball falls to Terland, who sweeps it into the bottom corner.

Manchester United's Elisabeth Terland fires home to open the scoring at Arsenal. Manchester United's Elisabeth Terland (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring. Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69712be38f08ca24ec41f556″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Balitmore’s corner is initially headed away but Bronze feeds it back to her. She floats a right-footed cross right under the crossbar and Kaptein rises highest to head Chelsea in front!

Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein (second left) heads home and give the visitors the lead as half-time approaches. Wieke Kaptein of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's first goal at Manchester City. Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697122548f08ca24ec41f4f3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Both semi-finals are under way.

“,”elementId”:”53b77195-e1d0-4c52-8ff1-2927813d5b0a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769022036000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769022056000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769022056000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.00″,”title”:”Kick-off”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697115408f08130e62889633″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.SubheadingBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal v Manchester United

“,”elementId”:”1a2bedbd-beb6-4573-854b-721b61b80761″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal: Borbe, Hinds, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe, Pelova, Caldentey, Maanum, Smith, Foord, Russo.

n Subs: Van Domselaar, Liddiard, Catley, Mead, Little, Blackstenius, Holmberg, Harwood.

“,”elementId”:”091f251d-0da3-43ac-84c5-49d16cc4db4c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Manchester United: Tullis-Joyce, Sandberg, Le Tissier, Park, Terland, Awujo, Rivière, Janssen, Zigiotti, Wangerheim, Hinata.

n Subs: Middleton-Patel, Rendell, Lundkvist, Turner, Griffiths, Naalsund, Drury, Malard, Schüller.

“,”elementId”:”7f7005aa-aee4-4a48-8514-c3dc520f8c30″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.SubheadingBlockElement”,”html”:”

Manchester City v Chelsea

“,”elementId”:”b5239ee8-f9b2-40bc-8acf-5688eb00d1e0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Manchester City: Yamashita, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood, Casparij, Blindkilde Brown, Hasegawa, Hemp, Clinton, Miedema, Shaw.

n Subs: Keating, Coombs, Ouahabi, Beney, Prior, Thomas, Murphy, Lewis, Adedini.

“,”elementId”:”3ac27fcc-9cdb-4b63-b8a9-61a69233b1b6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chelsea: Hampton, Carpenter, Girma, Bright, Bronze, Baltimore, Cuthbert, Nüsken, Kaptein, Thompson, Kerr.

n Subs: Spencer, Peng, Buurman, James, Reiten, Kaneryd, Potter, Beever-Jones.

“,”elementId”:”f1acb9a9-7ed1-4cf5-a358-57f2c5301254″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769018688000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769019199000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”13.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769019199000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”13.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”13.13″,”title”:”Starting lineups”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”6970e5de8f08130e628892c1″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome. As the WSL title race hots up, winning the first trophy of the season could give a challenger the mental edge. Four of England’s top teams do battle for a spot in the Women’s League Cup final this evening. In a repeat of last season’s final, the competition holders Chelsea visit WSL leaders Manchester City, while European champions Arsenal host 2024 FA Cup winners Manchester United.

“,”elementId”:”4293e900-9d9f-49b0-abb7-ed199b5e9bb6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

There will be plenty of star quality on show in both semi-finals, which kick off simultaneously at 7pm (GMT). These are one-legged ties, so there will be extra time and penalties tonight if required.

“,”elementId”:”1afde573-edf1-40eb-b88c-c0832713d1fc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

If you’re heading to a game or watching in the warmth, feel free to get in touch with your thoughts and predictions.

“,”elementId”:”48fc1d81-1d19-4702-be1b-766da1293141″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769018445000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769014860000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769018445000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”13.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”13.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1769038618179}”>

