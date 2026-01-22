Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United, Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: Women’s League Cup semi-finals – as it happened | Women’s League Cup

“,”elementId”:”3d0fa98b-76af-4290-b184-b90b34ccc669″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769028945000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.55 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769028969000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769028969000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.56″,”title”:”Full time: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69713c9a8f08ca24ec41f624″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Chelsea will have the chance to defend their title at Ashton Gate.
“,”elementId”:”b65ee5db-2427-4936-804e-13323f48bd14″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769028762000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.52 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769028786000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769028786000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.53″,”title”:”Full time: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697135058f08130e628897cc”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Arsenal’s record signing goes in hard on Zigiotti on the touchline and gets a second booking! Needless. Arsenal are up against it now. 1-0 United, 62 mins.
“,”elementId”:”7503c1b9-db9d-4217-8e3a-1b7560ba8af4″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2503″,”width”:”3835″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/3835.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2503″,”width”:”3835″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1305″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”653″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”326″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”91″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”51d6ff51-0a5e-4c4a-bfca-901f526427a8″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56faeb3658e680626bf3260ba2528858″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b0ca5dc76e5a38f74f112fe0c343fd50″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3d6990bdb6c5fff0a78d7ba0dfc3b1b0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d7bbb0bba8890493ab5cdf802005d513″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1df091e5f8a516d0f384163157e32d2e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a07b26737f4d5a19d4207097cf7a134″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=456ac1d0dfbb46be7c55256afc92cee0″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ba179f6d87801174dca7522d5c95f470″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e690030a5593cd019a6ccb28c1f553fa”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a621f258313388f7869d34eb56a7f6f5″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ae207ac695e52992ad3cc10eefab2dd1″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=fae34c845808174fe4f1d1f5c14ef1fa”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=899056b980d8778f8ea985cffb7696e1″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f248158ebbfc5abf32564eff5920bf22″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56faeb3658e680626bf3260ba2528858″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b0ca5dc76e5a38f74f112fe0c343fd50″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3d6990bdb6c5fff0a78d7ba0dfc3b1b0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d7bbb0bba8890493ab5cdf802005d513″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1df091e5f8a516d0f384163157e32d2e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a07b26737f4d5a19d4207097cf7a134″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ff4284c8ee37c918e2e9312364c24236″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae46393ed047122d7521f42de39771db”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7a7e123a63b4b87c910cbcf6f1f73d9e”,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8b46864fc9546eacfc4737e6adc0c1ae”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56faeb3658e680626bf3260ba2528858″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b0ca5dc76e5a38f74f112fe0c343fd50″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3d6990bdb6c5fff0a78d7ba0dfc3b1b0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d7bbb0bba8890493ab5cdf802005d513″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1df091e5f8a516d0f384163157e32d2e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a07b26737f4d5a19d4207097cf7a134″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56faeb3658e680626bf3260ba2528858″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b0ca5dc76e5a38f74f112fe0c343fd50″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3d6990bdb6c5fff0a78d7ba0dfc3b1b0″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d7bbb0bba8890493ab5cdf802005d513″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=1df091e5f8a516d0f384163157e32d2e”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6a07b26737f4d5a19d4207097cf7a134″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=546db2ec4d98f072fe95738ac0ad0a7f”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5782a6220db5144d14e68ed2bfb01c4a”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=28d683cc146b25f867a44e528e705c40″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4d050adf06748bf89c875b87e1251e20″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0b9cba1af5a1ac088c953292d1017fc2″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=548248e95f7d0b830af7767c9bc1ea6e”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a7a3ea8b7cdb8d3edf4d23c5e1847c45″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=45ab8f4d2a198044918c309ac979f5c9″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f6d7075ad3757d86cba373dad4f47cb3″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=cce9035f5435c4a9200bd2c56d7f7b7b”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5cdbd985dc9e3510675d432314b16928″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=928110919925b35f33d790c7feae79d5″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=52239bd0ffd67530b9bda4c1acb9fd40″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/40dc986f5ce2d7b77fda01eaeafcd6dea9da7138/0_0_3835_2503/master/3835.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8ba00a9f31f5946c437c7a928cd33666″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Arsenal’s Olivia Smith heads for the dressing room after being shown a red card for a second bookable offence.”,”caption”:”Arsenal’s Olivia Smith heads off for her early bath.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769026821000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.20 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769027271000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769026905000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.21 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.21″,”title”:”Red card for Olivia Smith!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697131208f08ca24ec41f5b0″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Both semi-finals are back under way – the away sides ahead.
“,”elementId”:”bee58f5a-3060-4875-9969-66db52673b2c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
- n
- n
Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)
- n
Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2)
n
n
“,”elementId”:”bd8e245e-b9b4-44b8-89f7-05256bf4440c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769025824000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”15.03 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769025883000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”15.04 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769025883000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”15.04 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”15.04″,”title”:”Restart”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69712dc78f08ca24ec41f577″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
The whistle has gone in both games:
“,”elementId”:”5985f865-163a-4e62-9834-0c7c6d7bc852″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
- n
- n
Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)
- n
Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2)
n
n
“,”elementId”:”a3df0488-490e-47cc-ab01-a265e0f28419″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769024967000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.49 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769025005000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769025005000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.50″,”title”:”Half-time scores”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69712d188f08130e62889768″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
It’s a goal all of Arsenal’s own making! Borbe sells one of her defenders short on the edge of her own box and United step in to win it. The ball falls to Terland, who sweeps it into the bottom corner.
“,”elementId”:”1b4a6518-32d0-4660-9908-09ceaeeb4b0b”},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2593″,”width”:”4225″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/4225.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2593″,”width”:”4225″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1227″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”614″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”307″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”86″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”15ba9888-6546-4b87-a832-4cdd1c78a2de”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9072ab2a4f4348dc0d766277dfd9077f”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0234c222a2a3ec9bd0022d4fcd240be5″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=96b4292221e71ddde5c68f19006168e9″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1cb45322b0d3a5657eb887cc8ad3aa6d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c0625bb5f6d0b26aa80c528882f0d362″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a571a14ad67c96dcfefbf9cf7bde0728″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=db370b8379a02778b69c3255fb914de2″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=30fcd6d703ba0099b53ab0ba8581b9fe”,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5c4a6c10ff716f886f7ccceadac62c54″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=855f2f589de81cb95cf40d4d4742a79f”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c76d7d30e17bef7c6c114c95d74a7730″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=16546b4954178f404240cbaf7a41e796″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7f3764fde64e06aec82d5fd1309a5688″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=fbbb7a238abd39ecb235d557760aff73″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9072ab2a4f4348dc0d766277dfd9077f”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0234c222a2a3ec9bd0022d4fcd240be5″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=96b4292221e71ddde5c68f19006168e9″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1cb45322b0d3a5657eb887cc8ad3aa6d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c0625bb5f6d0b26aa80c528882f0d362″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a571a14ad67c96dcfefbf9cf7bde0728″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c88d1a9647723e07209e4fbd55f43750″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a4053dc7632027e92724528cba7e87e2″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c60d7dba73fad63d661251d157e97dd5″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ca348cb111134b7d436d9eae38b2dade”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9072ab2a4f4348dc0d766277dfd9077f”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0234c222a2a3ec9bd0022d4fcd240be5″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=96b4292221e71ddde5c68f19006168e9″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1cb45322b0d3a5657eb887cc8ad3aa6d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c0625bb5f6d0b26aa80c528882f0d362″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a571a14ad67c96dcfefbf9cf7bde0728″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9072ab2a4f4348dc0d766277dfd9077f”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0234c222a2a3ec9bd0022d4fcd240be5″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=96b4292221e71ddde5c68f19006168e9″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1cb45322b0d3a5657eb887cc8ad3aa6d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c0625bb5f6d0b26aa80c528882f0d362″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a571a14ad67c96dcfefbf9cf7bde0728″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=120ad93d01ce367becc03d989cae1094″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=98d29f28a30b4ec6290a70af426b60a1″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c73dd9b4b7a4d56f826d2ef717667e56″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=07c5fdc936d803d4a773872504ff5018″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=33cda5328eb7d02b0fcc58ee81616e7d”,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=72e380247b1a348fa3071fe236235eef”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a06562257e2106ad088588fe7d0feee3″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7ca558da59727e0117841f9ecb8923c6″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6dff745b3f81dd13e2e7b88b45e43407″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ef01528e119f9e9df79f80c00496c508″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a0070e66ffbfd21e4e2e989cbac3b2f0″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4b0c8162f2aa7d3a54c704ad3f9f2631″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2c52ea7dbbbc3e72627def59f4a71348″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/2d5455509d0f4a42a0d088f702d278d05709391e/0_0_4225_2593/master/4225.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=7ace89d802820e055c8881e507485cf4″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Manchester United’s Elisabeth Terland fires home to open the scoring at Arsenal.”,”caption”:”Manchester United’s Elisabeth Terland fires home to open the scoring at Arsenal.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA”}},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2605″,”width”:”3906″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/3906.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2605″,”width”:”3906″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1334″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”eeaa8d85-3f70-4ead-b4a7-144cd87545ab”,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=024966be1be916385384831597cd32e1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae4a12799ea3f4b0247acbf33ce8445b”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e7afb511ccddaf5759de619e4be2f049″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c004162eac9b579097a79761884a389c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5339db8d2bb9351cffdd7ca02c5e8557″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=01f9fb9f25add30e64e5048249da02c7″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=bd7b4d158f0b5c53708e745bfd25a75e”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=32dc7f2d8144715cd8dc5e7f9f7894b4″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f6670779606ba2fe1cf322ce6ed8322d”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a78ce3063081d1ec6889514c4c65a474″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b7cbfeb18a4cbf27b2165121ed03da62″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=83a3f0b49410591beb353f5bdd443f5b”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d5c5c1590e350585f5adcd36d3638265″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9fff7939386724523dbf21e757f80e14″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=024966be1be916385384831597cd32e1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae4a12799ea3f4b0247acbf33ce8445b”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e7afb511ccddaf5759de619e4be2f049″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c004162eac9b579097a79761884a389c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5339db8d2bb9351cffdd7ca02c5e8557″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=01f9fb9f25add30e64e5048249da02c7″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f8b218475575aa96e310196006dca66a”,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8bcb3f319b7e3385b855f8eca3690a0a”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=56b675f56c04702e546109497a7bb3db”,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a6daa9bae63e158f76ab674e7f9181c3″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=024966be1be916385384831597cd32e1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae4a12799ea3f4b0247acbf33ce8445b”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e7afb511ccddaf5759de619e4be2f049″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c004162eac9b579097a79761884a389c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5339db8d2bb9351cffdd7ca02c5e8557″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=01f9fb9f25add30e64e5048249da02c7″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=024966be1be916385384831597cd32e1″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ae4a12799ea3f4b0247acbf33ce8445b”,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e7afb511ccddaf5759de619e4be2f049″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c004162eac9b579097a79761884a389c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=5339db8d2bb9351cffdd7ca02c5e8557″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=01f9fb9f25add30e64e5048249da02c7″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ecb21a7170dad2650ccb696287f75da2″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4cc9f1cda6ea591df3890ea72cbe7ff6″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=25b8d6a25b168e015b83123ef7395466″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=af8cfbd2d18563b3adac8f8769762491″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=9813c984078b42c23a409e27467b0562″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=29c3581df39772af1b903da2605cb8dd”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a25b472eb46100e83ae394e0523b654e”,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=e17bc2ac3807cae6a8aae2dae07c8c1a”,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3df55414c7ada4b1f9a29bdee0c89251″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=dd29ca0b06443dcafc4f1292e7336f0e”,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=297f69fccacc87efa9a2fb9a4dbd2c3e”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6bf71f81a31eb471e4dfe83988f4d441″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=28ac908e32fbf2f23dc2d28abe1b14ae”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/604e10f7efa84f9d85513b5b727b1d90720c2ac8/0_0_3906_2605/master/3906.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=d3700d745bb5243f1facc886262fffc5″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Manchester United’s Elisabeth Terland (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring.”,”caption”:”Terland (centre) celebrates.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769024792000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.46 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769025159000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.52 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769024853000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.47″,”title”:”GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”69712be38f08ca24ec41f556″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Balitmore’s corner is initially headed away but Bronze feeds it back to her. She floats a right-footed cross right under the crossbar and Kaptein rises highest to head Chelsea in front!
“,”elementId”:”a36b3708-e18d-4c6a-9d8f-1cd7bf86b551″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2288″,”width”:”3549″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/3549.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2288″,”width”:”3549″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1289″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”645″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”322″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”90″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”7d30b216-9fd8-4198-8add-75258d2bb9f7″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a29a6f644543ce5be8e2b9dfbb6e2241″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f19cfb15443f42db52d9bf3c4c4ba646″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=98cdafcfe1e2e84c391f7e5ee91f6fde”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=40d8aef5c3314800d5b9c85785061c6c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61d9ae0e23f847185b7597992e2133e2″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=536c4e257cacc4033ca76a5d19c8f9be”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=590527731a717cb3d84e07d22c3056bb”,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8c8c3f0e32835d500590a7a1600f62b5″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7ec41b86b758dc78a5a296659d07ae24″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ccd0c8c763e91b9811cc5d8d1954ac8e”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=43e5df6494ce6577d7b998266beff146″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f884e5767cb8e591373ae687a6ca106a”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f5900cff995f3d69aeffaad5257c40e1″,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=96260f359144667a4e983f6411915fa6″,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a29a6f644543ce5be8e2b9dfbb6e2241″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f19cfb15443f42db52d9bf3c4c4ba646″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=98cdafcfe1e2e84c391f7e5ee91f6fde”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=40d8aef5c3314800d5b9c85785061c6c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61d9ae0e23f847185b7597992e2133e2″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=536c4e257cacc4033ca76a5d19c8f9be”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=2f049c2011fa56fae932841c65e5b851″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3dfb99ed9ed3d5a9f7b0d51f0c698b51″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cdcf1b309fb62b80a0e02a18ee016366″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5519798a84f9efff00bdd94973b1a7ce”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a29a6f644543ce5be8e2b9dfbb6e2241″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f19cfb15443f42db52d9bf3c4c4ba646″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=98cdafcfe1e2e84c391f7e5ee91f6fde”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=40d8aef5c3314800d5b9c85785061c6c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61d9ae0e23f847185b7597992e2133e2″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=536c4e257cacc4033ca76a5d19c8f9be”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a29a6f644543ce5be8e2b9dfbb6e2241″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f19cfb15443f42db52d9bf3c4c4ba646″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=98cdafcfe1e2e84c391f7e5ee91f6fde”,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=40d8aef5c3314800d5b9c85785061c6c”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=61d9ae0e23f847185b7597992e2133e2″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=536c4e257cacc4033ca76a5d19c8f9be”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=15bf588abc9150a50a0aa6b09eb269e9″,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ece7150e7b4aa8af3d72ee04af8b0452″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=cc9c1f217b224373b843125a41f12db7″,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6e28d02784b38ba93f1a0f8e03a8afa6″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=16c3b1f3230ac9230ad48980b64774f1″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=80ca634255e8b3692103373db67dee9c”,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7b2e0ccc29fddb8b6a1cf7554f5e2136″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=8eaf33ef56c2507f1f77ef0ed8d18357″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a9ef51e282edf36218c53d5a16a84216″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=79b24e6e135866ffffad069d662ef4f0″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b9f885bedde709d1ae0937d14082be0b”,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6bd9d4d866e1a8d36ccf3eebd946e7a0″,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4756296d4a4a3683f19186bccb26a267″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c5b66b1fa035e6d7f65c9ecc215ad554d5ad7e4/67_128_3549_2288/master/3549.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=81076d923165c30a21c2f74702dd3b3a”,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Chelsea’s Wieke Kaptein (second left) heads home and give the visitors the lead as half-time approaches.”,”caption”:”Chelsea’s Wieke Kaptein (second left) heads home and give the visitors the lead as half-time approaches. “,”credit”:”Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA”}},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“aspectRatio”:”5:4″,”height”:”996″,”width”:”1245″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/1245.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“aspectRatio”:”5:4″,”isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”996″,”width”:”1245″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“aspectRatio”:”5:4″,”height”:”800″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/1000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“aspectRatio”:”5:4″,”height”:”400″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/500.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“aspectRatio”:”5:4″,”height”:”112″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”7a5b06a9-1e34-466f-963d-816b113f55f7″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=521bf9391c45fec42838967214e7d407″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0b0f87eb1c6631950dd8944ded666040″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0d99c8234a7a13167f6eb5dc3338cf23″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ea87461087bdf4e7303179a6fb8d8293″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c41a13b83be33d2e4f7e22a81ef3d02″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a9461f83b9fcea4971ac36d15351f07d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=624247a6bf26ea7d693a33c52b952ce2″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=582ce28f2fcaa06578867c77066a0f28″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c059e301c206b7cbe2128b02a62c5b95″,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1078350362548c895fe283d603f2c25b”,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=ab2efe330718f3f3cbce9c4f80001b36″,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a984e2eb3db11e277f40127a7cf7034c”,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=bfbe5120a83e53628e890316197a04dc”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4363508c253c6a66e7591302c9afea1a”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=521bf9391c45fec42838967214e7d407″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0b0f87eb1c6631950dd8944ded666040″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0d99c8234a7a13167f6eb5dc3338cf23″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ea87461087bdf4e7303179a6fb8d8293″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c41a13b83be33d2e4f7e22a81ef3d02″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a9461f83b9fcea4971ac36d15351f07d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=78e1bfffe246698b490bbcc543269004″,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=62eb039f6be4e211ce91212cb9b55a04″,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=7976797e00da0af8f91a1ee2b3abaa4c”,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=acc3d169186ad4bd5b28e92767f9fe77″,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=521bf9391c45fec42838967214e7d407″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0b0f87eb1c6631950dd8944ded666040″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0d99c8234a7a13167f6eb5dc3338cf23″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ea87461087bdf4e7303179a6fb8d8293″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c41a13b83be33d2e4f7e22a81ef3d02″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a9461f83b9fcea4971ac36d15351f07d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=521bf9391c45fec42838967214e7d407″,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0b0f87eb1c6631950dd8944ded666040″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0d99c8234a7a13167f6eb5dc3338cf23″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=ea87461087bdf4e7303179a6fb8d8293″,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c41a13b83be33d2e4f7e22a81ef3d02″,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=a9461f83b9fcea4971ac36d15351f07d”,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=32e1a28c341d3ec3a0a956a6cffe8acd”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=bdfc88cdc1867490ed2a9739076b9b3f”,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=39cdf735188f59ef4ed7d560fc614c2d”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=67414fb3bc6079166ecda8448b08c345″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=e50a1bb641aa0ce707bdf30cc7d9cc26″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=2fd821cfcb44cbd1f9d3d17675995079″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0fbe5ab5b40ba59f68f767e9095a2a6f”,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=fb25d1c18265e95382a59dbfe41425e5″,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d0f678e4726d2d6c81360614eee8f49d”,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6f8d7b1874dee0d37eae5f2b85a24330″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=06032afd2ffeafbbe4506fc95b206d85″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=c2dd640e53ee2515da8440c60e910cff”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8d42d2504e5b77c2666f856d93a443ac”,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/8be8d8eed0f9e11ea0691a238079b5aed955c017/794_970_1245_996/master/1245.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=271553ec81d12390808861e2d8ef21ad”,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Wieke Kaptein of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal at Manchester City.”,”caption”:”Kaptein celebrates.”,”credit”:”Photograph: Harriet Lander/Chelsea FC/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769024483000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.41 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769024837000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769024542000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.42 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.42″,”title”:”GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea (Kaptein 41)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697122548f08ca24ec41f4f3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Both semi-finals are under way.
“,”elementId”:”53b77195-e1d0-4c52-8ff1-2927813d5b0a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769022036000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769022056000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769022056000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”14.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”14.00″,”title”:”Kick-off”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”697115408f08130e62889633″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.SubheadingBlockElement”,”html”:”
Arsenal v Manchester United
“,”elementId”:”1a2bedbd-beb6-4573-854b-721b61b80761″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Arsenal: Borbe, Hinds, Wubben-Moy, Codina, McCabe, Pelova, Caldentey, Maanum, Smith, Foord, Russo.
n Subs: Van Domselaar, Liddiard, Catley, Mead, Little, Blackstenius, Holmberg, Harwood.
“,”elementId”:”091f251d-0da3-43ac-84c5-49d16cc4db4c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Manchester United: Tullis-Joyce, Sandberg, Le Tissier, Park, Terland, Awujo, Rivière, Janssen, Zigiotti, Wangerheim, Hinata.
n Subs: Middleton-Patel, Rendell, Lundkvist, Turner, Griffiths, Naalsund, Drury, Malard, Schüller.
“,”elementId”:”7f7005aa-aee4-4a48-8514-c3dc520f8c30″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.SubheadingBlockElement”,”html”:”
Manchester City v Chelsea
“,”elementId”:”b5239ee8-f9b2-40bc-8acf-5688eb00d1e0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Manchester City: Yamashita, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood, Casparij, Blindkilde Brown, Hasegawa, Hemp, Clinton, Miedema, Shaw.
n Subs: Keating, Coombs, Ouahabi, Beney, Prior, Thomas, Murphy, Lewis, Adedini.
“,”elementId”:”3ac27fcc-9cdb-4b63-b8a9-61a69233b1b6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Chelsea: Hampton, Carpenter, Girma, Bright, Bronze, Baltimore, Cuthbert, Nüsken, Kaptein, Thompson, Kerr.
n Subs: Spencer, Peng, Buurman, James, Reiten, Kaneryd, Potter, Beever-Jones.
“,”elementId”:”f1acb9a9-7ed1-4cf5-a358-57f2c5301254″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769018688000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.04 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769019199000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”13.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769019199000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”13.13 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”13.13″,”title”:”Starting lineups”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”},{“id”:”6970e5de8f08130e628892c1″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Hello and welcome. As the WSL title race hots up, winning the first trophy of the season could give a challenger the mental edge. Four of England’s top teams do battle for a spot in the Women’s League Cup final this evening. In a repeat of last season’s final, the competition holders Chelsea visit WSL leaders Manchester City, while European champions Arsenal host 2024 FA Cup winners Manchester United.
“,”elementId”:”4293e900-9d9f-49b0-abb7-ed199b5e9bb6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
There will be plenty of star quality on show in both semi-finals, which kick off simultaneously at 7pm (GMT). These are one-legged ties, so there will be extra time and penalties tonight if required.
“,”elementId”:”1afde573-edf1-40eb-b88c-c0832713d1fc”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
If you’re heading to a game or watching in the warmth, feel free to get in touch with your thoughts and predictions.
“,”elementId”:”48fc1d81-1d19-4702-be1b-766da1293141″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1769018445000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”13.00 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1769014860000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.01 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1769018445000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”13.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”13.00″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 21 Jan 2026 16.29 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 21 Jan 2026 13.00 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1769038618179}”>
Key events
Match report: read Tom Garry’s take on Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea.
Tom Garry’s full-time line from the Joie Stadium: “There is a real sense of frustration here for Manchester City because they know they created more than enough chances to win that match, twice over, tonight.”
Lauren Hemp agrees: “It’s very frustrating. I thought we were the better team, created a lot of chances, kept the ball well but we weren’t clinical enough and that cost us the game.”
“It will be cool,” says United captain Maya Le Tissier about the prospect of the club’s first League Cup final, against Chelsea in March. “Obviously, we’ve not made the final before. It’s another opportunity to win something and that’s what we want to do. We want to be challenging in every cup we’re in.”
If the men’s Champions League is your thing, we’re across all of tonight’s games. The second halves have just started:
Women’s League Cup final
Chelsea v Manchester United
Ashton Gate, Sunday 15 March, 2.15pm
A single goal separated both semi-finals, with Wieke Kaptein’s header doing the job for Chelsea and Elizabeth Terland profiting from a goalkeeping mistake to win it for Manchester United. Olivia Smith’s second-half red card for two bookings certainly didn’t help Arsenal’s cause.
Full time: Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United reach the League Cup final for the first time in their history.
Borbe saves from Park as United look to wrap it up. Seconds to play.
Wubben-Moy floors substitute Schüller as United try to take it to the corner. They win a corner and, of course, that goes short. 1-0 United, 90+5 min.
Still two minutes of added time to play at Meadow Park. It’s Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United.
Full time: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea will have the chance to defend their title at Ashton Gate.
Big chance for City! Miedema hits it low across goal, Hemp tries to flick it in from inside the six-yard box but gets very little, if anything at all, on it. Time is running out. 90+3 min, 1-0 Chelsea.
Six minutes added at Meadow Park. Jess Park sends a shot flying past the top corner. 1-0 United.
Four minutes added at Man City, who are still chasing an equaliser.
Hemp tries her luck from the edge of the box, her left-footed shot parried out for a corner by Hampton. Hasegawa’s corner goes all the way through and Shaw wins a corner by the flag on the far side. 1-0 Chelsea, 90 mins.
Chelsea almost seal it as Thompson races away from Rose and her ball across the six-yard box is neither cross nor shot and it bobbles wide. That’s Thompson’s last act as Rutting Kaneryd comes on to help see it out. 1-0 Chelsea, 88 mins.
City’s Jeglertz rolls the dice with the introduction of Beney for Casparij. 1-0 Chelsea, 87 mins.
Russo is replaced by Mead for Arsenal. Malard gets back to prevent the substitute from sending a ball across the face of goal. 1-0 United, 85 mins.
Russo turns and plays a wonderful reverse ball in behind the United defence. Holmburg runs on to it but her cross is blocked by Janssen out for a corner. 1-0 United, 83 mins.
Chelsea throw Reiten on for the final few minutes, replacing Nüsken. Carpenter lofts a free-kick into the box and City hack it clear after a moment’s hesitation allowed it to drop. 1-0 Chelsea, 82 mins.
What a waste for Arsenal as Holmberg is able to drive into the area unchallenged. When it comes to squaring it to Blackstenius or shooting, she chooses the latter and blazes over. The search for an equaliser continues for the team with 10 players. 1-0 United, 80 mins.
Casparij shoots wide! Hasegawa’s cross finds Miedema on the edge, she tees up Casparij and her first-time effort is powerful but just wide of the near post. 1-0 Chelsea, 78 mins.
Baltimore goes close for Chelsea, her shot tipped over by Hasegawa. City deal with the resulting corner and Baltimore runs the ball out of play. 1-0 Chelsea, 76 mins.
Malard is on for United, replacing Zigiotti. Her first chance comes on her left foot and she shoots over at a very presentable opportunity. 1-0 United, 74 mins.
City hound Chelsea in their own half. Hemp wins the ball, twirls away from a defender but Shaw takes the ball off her – from an offside position. Frustration for the hosts. 1-0 Chelsea, 73 mins.
Good work from Baltimore sets up James on the edge of the box. Carpenter is off to her right but James goes herself, her shot blocked out for a corner by Greenwood. City clear. 1-0 Chelsea, 71 mins.
The Guardian’s Tom Garry is enjoying the action at Man City:
This has turned into a terrific second half, after a very quiet first 45 minutes. The home fans are thoroughly enthused, now.
Hampton saves! Bright heads a City cross out to Hasegawa, who chests and volleys, Hampton tipping it over the bar in acrobatic fashion. 1-0 Chelsea, 68 mins.
Side netting! Tullis-Joyce takes the acclaim after she gets a hand to Caldentey’s strike at the near post. It was going wide anyway but the United keeper just made sure. 1-0 United, 67 mins.
United take a booked Sandberg off for Lundkvist. Riviere is down receiving treatment. 1-0 United, 65 mins.
City make a change. Coombs is on for Clinton. They still trail. James almost extends Chelsea’s lead and stings Yamashita’s palms with a strike that is saved at the near post. 1-0 Chelsea, 64 mins.
Red card for Olivia Smith!
Arsenal’s record signing goes in hard on Zigiotti on the touchline and gets a second booking! Needless. Arsenal are up against it now. 1-0 United, 62 mins.
Hampton saves! Hasegawa slides the ball into Miedema’s path in the area but Hampton gets out quickly to make a sprawling save. Lauren James replaces Kerr for Chelsea. 1-0 Chelsea, 61 mins.
Arsenal make a change. Blackstenius replaces Maanum. The Swede’s first involvement is to win a corner. Tullis-Joyce doesn’t agree with the decision and is booked for dissent. 1-0 United, 58 mins.
Russo shoots wide! Foord finds Palova with an excellent ball into the box with the outside of her boot. Palova squares it for Russo, who diverts her first-time effort wide of the far post. Sandberg goes into the book for pulling back Smith. 1-0 United, 57 mins.
Smith almost catches Tullis-Joyce out with a cross that almost drops inside the far post. 1-0 United, 53 mins.
City go close again! Casparij swings a cross in for City from the right and Miedema plants her header wide of the far post. Hemp lifts another ball into the box, Shaw heads it down and Hampton tips it over. The offside flag is up though. Chelsea under pressure. 1-0 Chelsea, 52 mins.
City hit the post! Hemp dinks a cross to Shaw, Girma gets there first and Casparij smashes the loose ball against the post. She should’ve scored. 1-0 Chelsea, 50 mins.
Maanum shoots over! Arsenal look to get back into the game through Smith, who tees up Maanum on the edge of the box and her looping shot goes over. Maanum’s cross across the six-yard box then evades everyone. 1-0 United, 48 mins.
Chelsea make a fast start against City. They win a corner, which is played to Carpenter on the edge of the box but her shot is blocked by Miedema. The referee had spotted something anyway and had whistled. 1-0 Chelsea, 48 mins.
Restart
Both semi-finals are back under way – the away sides ahead.
“We should’ve had a stonewall penalty,” says Manchester United’s head coach Marc Skinner in his TV interview at half-time, not forgetting that McCabe challenge on Terland in a hurry.
The teams are back out at both grounds. We go again.
Transfers: Delphine Cascarino is the latest big name to join the WSL this window having swapped San Diego Wave for London City Lionesses.
Keep across all the deals in the top six leagues with our interactive page:
Tom Garry is at the Joie Stadium:
Manchester City haven’t got going, yet. If that effort from Miedema had gone in, it would have masked a poor half from the league leaders.
Half-time scores
The whistle has gone in both games:
Huge miss from Miedema! Hampton comes out to confront Shaw on the edge of the area, the ball springs loose to Miedema but her shot towards a virtually open goal hits the foot of the post! 1-0 Chelsea, 45+3 min.
GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Terland 45+2)
It’s a goal all of Arsenal’s own making! Borbe sells one of her defenders short on the edge of her own box and United step in to win it. The ball falls to Terland, who sweeps it into the bottom corner.