Some tennis fans wonder why WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka does not play the Eisenhower Cup Tiebreak Tens anymore. As a former champion with Taylor Fritz, her bubbly personality is missed. She and her good friend Paula Badosa used to play and give us an inside look at the Sabadosa friendship.

However, Sabalenka had bigger things going on Tuesday night. She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.

Video of the big event has emerged, and Frangulis is spotted getting down on his knee and presenting Sabalenka with a beautiful engagement ring.

Sabalenka was caught off guard

Though Sabalenka hinted after winning Brisbane in January that she hoped to soon be calling her boyfriend by a different name, she was surprised at the engagement.

How do we know? The fashionista and Gucci ambassador was wearing jeans and a tshirt. If she anticipated this, she would have been dressed up.

Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova responded with congratulatory messages.

Indian Wells will always be special for Sabalenka

First, she introduced her new puppy, Ash, at Indian Wells. Now, she becomes engaged in Tennis Paradise. Sabalenka loves playing in the US, and Indian Wells will now be one of her favorite places.

The only thing missing is an Indian Wells title, one of the few that has alluded her in her already Hall of Fame-worthy career.

She will be playing with an extra spring in her step and joy in her heart when she takes the court for her first round match. Sabalenka has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Alycia Parks and Himeno Sakatsume in the second round later in the week.

It is unclear if we will hear from Sabalenka about the surprise engagement before she takes the court. We cannot wait to hear from her retelling of gaining a new fiancé and pet since we last saw her play at the Australian Open in late January.

