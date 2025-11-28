ASPA Challenges Volaris Pilot Move as US Regulators Revoke Routes

This week in aerospace news: AFAC granted Volaris temporary authorization to operate 10 aircraft with foreign pilots, prompting ASPA objections that the move violates Mexican legal restrictions. The Mexicana MRO deal remains stalled pending Banorte’s approval of a deadline extension, freezing the sale until the bank signs off. In the United States, regulators revoked 13 routes and signaled the potential dissolution of the Delta–Aeroméxico alliance. IATA cautioned that proposed EU261 revisions would increase costs for airlines and most travelers. Meanwhile, Coahuila announced a MX$600 million investment to modernize airport infrastructure.

More news below:

Volaris Gets AFAC Nod for Foreign Pilots; ASPA Objects

Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) has authorized Volaris to operate 10 aircraft with foreign pilots between Dec. 1, 2025, and Jan. 12, 2026, a decision industry groups say violates Mexico’s Constitution and Civil Aviation Law.

Mexicana MRO Deal Stalls Pending Banorte Extension Approval

The planned sale of Mexicana de Aviación’s maintenance, repair and overhaul center remains on hold as stakeholders await Banorte’s signature on a requested deadline extension, according to pilot union officials consulted by A21. Aviation unions requested a second extension after the previous deadline expired on Oct. 4, but no new timeline has been defined.

US Challenges to Delta–Aeroméxico Raise Cross-Border Flight Risks

Political developments in the United States have renewed scrutiny of the regulatory framework governing air operations between the United States and Mexico. The US administration revoked 13 routes and raised the possibility of dissolving the Delta–Aeroméxico alliance, underscoring the limits of the bilateral aviation agreement in place since 1960. The move highlighted the absence of binding dispute-resolution mechanisms and the vulnerability of air connectivity, which underpins both passenger travel and logistics for cross-border industries.

IATA Warns EU261 Changes Will Raise Airline, Traveler Costs

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is opposing the European Parliament’s recent proposals to modify EU261 passenger-rights rules, warning that the changes would increase costs for airlines and for the vast majority of travelers who would not benefit from them. The group argues that the proposals roll back reforms approved in June by European governments, which aligned compensation thresholds with operational realities and passenger preferences.

COMAC Showcases C919 in Dubai Amid Airbus-Boeing Strains

China’s state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) expanded its international presence as the C919 single-aisle aircraft completed its first demonstration outside East Asia at the Dubai Airshow, entering a market where Airbus and Boeing continue to face sustained production pressures. The debut comes as airlines ramp up orders amid post-pandemic traffic growth and as delivery backlogs stretch years into the future.

Mexico Shrugs Off Canada Alert, Notes 11% Tourism Growth

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum downplayed the impact of Canada’s new travel advisory, saying tourist arrivals continue to rise despite Ottawa’s call for “a high degree of caution” when visiting several Mexican states. “Tourists keep coming. Canadian tourists increased 11% this year,” she said during her Nov. 18 morning press conference.

IATA Urges Stronger EU Aviation Plan as SAF Costs Persist

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the European Commission’s Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP) represents meaningful progress in tackling structural barriers to aviation decarbonization but warned that several provisions still fall short of industry needs. IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted, “We welcome the Commission’s recognition of market challenges stemming from SAF mandates that were flawed from the outset—particularly the price gap between sustainable and conventional fuels—and the need for strong investment support.”

Coahuila Invests MX$600 Million to Boost Regional Air Travel

Coahuila’s southeastern region will receive a MX$600 million (US$32.7 million) investment to modernize airport infrastructure and expand air connectivity across Saltillo, Ramos Arizpe and the metropolitan area with Monterrey. Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas announced the initiative as part of a two-year effort to strengthen the Plan de Guadalupe Airport and develop long-term commercial routes in partnership with the private sector and airlines including Viva.