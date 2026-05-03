Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Out July 9: Everything You Need to Know

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is finally on the horizon, and we’ve collected up all the key details you need before boarding The Jackdaw with Edward Kenway on his adventure through the Caribbean. We’ll cover release information, new content, PC specs, and more, so read on to find out everything you need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release date

Edward Kenway’s is back in Assassin’s Creed Black Resynced when the game releases on July 9, 2026. 13 years after the original game’s launch, Resynced is a faithful recreation of Black Flag, enhanced in the latest version of the Anvil Engine featuring many improvements and new content and led by Ubisoft Singapore, with many of the original game’s developers returning to bring the game to the latest generation of hardware.

You’ll return to the Caribbean to live the pirate life as the captain of the Jackdaw and experience the thrills and danger of explosive naval combat, cutthroat sword battles of the new and improved parry-driven combat system, a total visual overhaul that brings the beautiful tropical environment to life, and so much more. Take on the role of Edward Kenway on his journey from privateer to skilled Assassin and his fight against the Templars. You’ll relive Edward’s story, but in a world that‘s more immersive and realistic than ever before thanks to the latest technology and a team with a great passion for the game.

You’ll be able to relive (or experience for the first time) Edward’s tale on July 9 on the following platforms:

You can find out more and see the game in action right now:

Worldwide Reveal Showcase

The showcase hosted by Matt Ryan – the original and iconic voice of Edward Kenway who has returned to record brand-new lines for Resynced – shows off the game, dives into new gameplay features, has interviews with developers, provides a closer look at the Collector’s Edition, and more.

World Premiere Trailer

Check out the trailer to introduce you to (or reacquaint you with) Edward’s adventure.

Official Game Overview Trailer

Watch the game overview for more details on what to expect from the Resynced experience.

Be sure to check out the showcase for a special message from Woodkid, who crafted a reimagined track to mark Edward Kenway’s return.

What’s new in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?

Resynced is the story you know and love from the original Black Flag, but the teams at Ubisoft have added brand-new content and enhancements across the experience.

Discover just some of the new additions and enhancements to Resynced:

Graphical and technological enhancements Built from the ground-up on the latest evolution of Ubisoft’s proprietary Anvil engine, used in Assassin’s Creed Shadows Raytraced Lighting with Global Illumination (RTGI) and reflections. Optimized Performance with 60 FPS options on consoles. Graphics assets built from the ground up to support Micropolygon and Physically Based Rendering (PBR) pipelines. Fully modernized water rendering and simulation.

New and enhanced features, quests, and stories Locate and assign new Officers to the Jackdaw, who each bring a special ability to naval combat. Playas have been reworked, offering new rewards and unique encounters on islands across the map. Additional missions and new scenes featuring Matt Ryan, Edward’s Original voice actor and the original cast. More customization options for the Jackdaw, including new skins and the all-new ship’s pets to bring along a cat or monkey companion while you sail. Reworked Kenway’s Fleet, which allows players to use captured ships to generate passive income through rare activities and trading, now available in the Captain’s Cabin and on all versions of AC Black Flag Resynced The old shanties are back, but are joined by a new set of 10 songs for your crew to bellow as you sail.

Reworked action-adventure combat featuring: New visceral takedowns New parrying mechanics Quick-fire rope dart and pistol moves A new enemy archetype – the Demolitionist

New and enhanced stealth gameplay Observe mode which extends Edward’s Eagle Vision. Crouch-anywhere lets Edward lower his profile anywhere on land. Dive-anywhere means Edward can stealthily approach seafront locations and ships. Shadows and low light will affect Edward’s visibility during stealth sequences.

Reworked naval combat New secondary weapons have been added to try out in combat, including: Shrapnel barrels explode and damage enemy sails. 8-pounders open up more weakpoints in enemy ship hulls. Enemy ships and factions reworked to add different equipment depending on their alliances.

Enhanced parkour featuring moves like: Manual jump Side ejects Height-gaining back ejects Quicker interrupts between parkour moves

Dynamic weather and objects With Anvil’s Atmos system, the weather of the Caribbean becomes a character in its own right and brings the seas to life. Destructible objects react to weather and combat: signs that move and shift with the wind, ships’ sails billow and blow, coconuts roll across the ground in a storm, and objects break when enemies are thrown against them. Reworked water physics really brings home the feeling of sailing the Caribbean.



We’ll go deeper into various aspects of the remake’s gameplay and improvements over the coming weeks through dedicated articles.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced PC Specs

Get ship-shape and ready for the voyage with the full PC specs and minimum requirements for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. You’ll need to connect online once to install the game, but the entire experience is playable offline.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced uses an optimized engine with great scalability, along with a variety of options for PC players to tune to their needs. The game supports the latest upscaling and frame generation technologies, while low-end devices can take advantage of efficient software raytracing options that allow you to experience advanced lighting without a GPU which supports hardware accelerated raytracing. There are also dedicated graphics presets for handheld devices.

Minimum System Requirements For 1920×1080, 30 FPS, Low Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX5500XT (8GB) or Intel ARC A580 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

Recommended System Requirements For 1920×1080, 60 FPS, Medium Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX6600XT (8GB), or Intel ARC B580 (12GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

Recommended System Requirements For 2560×1440 (2K), 60 FPS, High Preset, Ray Tracing – Standard, Upscaler – Balanced

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K 3.9 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX6800XT (16GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

Recommended System Requirements For 3840×2160 (4K), 60 FPS, Ultra Preset, Ray Tracing – Extended, Upscaler – Quality

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 3 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) or AMD Radeon RX7900XTX (24GB)

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage space: 65 GB (SSD required)

OS: Windows 11

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro versions

The PlayStation 5 versions of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will benefit from the PS5’s features to enhance players’ experience. Features include:

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers with the DualSense controller

Fast loading times with SSD

Tempest 3D Audio technology

Three graphics modes 60 FPS Performance mode 30 FPS Fidelity mode 40 FPS Balanced mode (requires 120hz display)

Raytraced Global Illumination (RTGI) across all graphics modes, with Fidelity mode adding raytraced reflections

Additionally, the PS5 Pro version of the game is specifically enhanced with higher graphical fidelity and additional rendering features for an even more dazzling visual experience. Lastly, the game ships with Enhanced PSSR right out of the box, allowing you to further improve visual quality while maintaining high performance on the console.

Pre-orders and launch editions

You can pick up the game in a variety of editions, check out what’s available in each:

Standard Edition (59.99 €/$) Digital/physical copy of the game. Physical copy is only available through local retailers.

Deluxe Edition (69.99 €/$) Digital copy of the game. Digital download: Master Assassin Character pack – sword, pistol, and trinket each with a unique perk, and costume for Edward. Digital download: Master Assassin Naval pack – sail set, ship’s pet, crew attire, wheel, figurehead, and hull trim.

Collector’s Edition (199.99 €/$) Digital (PC)/physical (PS5/Xbox Series X|S) copy of the game. Edward Kenway figurine (31cm/12inch) – a lifelike statue of Edward Kenway, poised for battle on the deck of the Jackdaw Edward’s Leather Logbook – recreated from Edward’s own writings: maps, thoughts, and pirate chronicles bound in leather. Metal Brooch – a bold, premium metal Assassin insignia inspired by Edward’s gear. Exclusive Steelbook® – featuring exclusive art designed especially for the Black Flag Collector’s Edition. Sea Shanty Music Sheet – a stylized, age print of a new sea shanty sung aboard the Jackdaw. Digital download: Master Assassin Character pack. Digital download: Master Assassin Naval pack. Digital download: Blackbeard’s Crimson pack – including a pistol, and sword which each provide a unique perk, as well as a costume for Edward.

Launch Edition† (59.99 €/$) Physical ONLY copy of the game. 34 pages Artbook (physical) World Map Poster (physical) Digital download: Blackbeard’s Crimson pack



†Check with your local retailer for availability

Pre-order bonus

Finally, if you pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced before the launch, you’ll get a digital download of the Blackbeard Crimson pack, including a pistol and sword which each provide a unique perk, as well as a costume for Edward.

Keep an eye out for more details about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced in the coming weeks and months and get ready to raise the Black Flag again on July 9!