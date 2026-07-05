Astros vs. Rays Game Discussion: 7/4/2026

TONIGHT’S GAME: The Houston Astros (43-47) will play host to the top team in the AL, the Tampa Bay Rays (52-33), for a July 4th matchup tonight at Daikin Park.

Astros ace RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.78 ERA) will get the start for Houston as he looks to snap the Astros two-game losing streak and the Rays nine-game winning streak. The Rays will counter with RHP Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.76 ERA).

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BROTHER BROWN: RHP Hunter Brown will make his sixth start of the season tonight and his fourth since returning from a lengthy stint on the IL with a right shoulder strain. Despite showing some rust, Brown has still been effective, posting a 2.45 ERA (4ER/14.2IP) in his three starts since his return.

Overall in 2026, Brown has a 1.78 ERA (5ER/25.1IP) while allowing just 17 hits in 25.1 IP (.187 opp. avg.) with 32 strikeouts. Brown has had huge success against the Rays in his career, going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA (7ER/28IP) in six games (four starts).

FIREWORKS ON THE 4TH: The Astros have won on the Fourth of July for eight consecutive seasons (since 2016), which is the longest active streak in the Majors. Three of those wins have come at Daikin Park (last, a 4-1 win over COL in 2023).

In 2025, the Astros beat the Dodgers, 18-1, on the Fourth of July at Dodger Stadium. It marked the Dodgers’ largest-ever margin of defeat at Dodger Stadium. It also marked the 13th time in franchise history the Astros scored at least 18 runs in a game.

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TODAY’S ROSTER MOVES: The Astros have reinstated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day IL and recalled OF Zach Dezenzo from Triple A Sugar Land. In corresponding moves, OF Jake Meyers and OF Joey Loperfido have been optioned to Triple A Sugar Land.

YESTERDAY’S TRADE: Announced yesterday, the Astros traded minor leaguer LHP Tom Cosgrove to the Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Cosgrove was pitching at the Triple A level.

ALL-STAR UPDATE: Full All-Star rosters (starters and reserves) will be announced tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX. DH Yordan Alvarez was a finalists on the 2026 KONAMI eBaseball MLB All-Star Ballot and is a strong candidate to be the AL starter at the DH position. Alvarez has been an All-Star three times in his career.

MVP-CALIBER: DH Yordan Alvarez has had a torrid first half to his season, currently leading all of baseball in OPS (1.056), OBP (.431), SLG (.625) and total bases (198). Additionally, he ranks first in the AL in extra-base hits (43), first in homers (27), tied for first in hits (101), second in batting average (.319), second in RBI (61), second in runs (60) and fourth in walks (59).

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WHAT A RELIEF: LHP Josh Hader is 2-0 with eight saves (in eight chances) and a 0.69 ERA (1ER/13IP) in 13 appearances this season. He has 21 strikeouts in his 13.0 innings with a .049 (2×41) opponent average and a 0.54 WHIP. Hader has not allowed a hit in six consecutive appearances (6IP since June 21).

YOR-GONE!: DH Yordan Alvarez delivered a game-tying solo homer in the 6th inning last night, giving him 27 home runs on the year. He reached 27 homers in the Astros 90th game of the season, marking the fifth instance in club history for a player to reach 27 homers in that span and the first to do so since OF George Springer in 2017.

MY BOY BLU: RHP AJ Blubaugh worked another 2.2 scoreless innings on Wednesday vs. MIN, giving him 56.1 innings pitched on the season, which leads all Major League relievers. Blubaugh has been on a strong run since April 11, going 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA (11ER/48IP) in his last 29 appearances.

OUT ON ASSIGNMENT: The Astros have several players on minor league rehab assignments:

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• RHP Ronel Blanco (rt. elbow surgery) started on Wednesday for Double A Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, tossing 4.1 innings, allowing three runs with four strikeouts. He tossed 60 pitches (45 strikes) in what was his third minor league rehab start. He is expected to make his next rehab start on Tuesday.

• RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (rt. shoulder inflammation) started on Wednesday for Triple A Sugar Land at OKC, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball on 60 pitches (41 strikes). He is also expected to make his next rehab start on Tuesday.

• RHP Hayden Wesneski (rt. elbow surgery) began a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday for the FCL Astros, tossing 3.0 innings (0ER) on 25 pitches. He is expected to make his next start on Sunday.

• IF Braden Shewmake (rt. adductor strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple A on Wednesday and has started two games for the Space Cowboys, one at shortstop and one at second base.

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TODAY IN ASTROS HISTORY: 1995 – 2B Craig Biggio sets the franchise record by scoring five runs in the Astros 16-8 win over the Rockies at Coors Field. Biggio goes 3×4 with two walks, two HR and three RBI in the shootout. 1B Jeff Bagwell also homers for Houston and has five RBI.

Since that date, an Astro has scored five runs on six additional occasions, accomplished by Biggio twice more (1995, 1996), Chris Burke (2006), Cody Ransom (2007) and George Springer twice (2014, 2019).

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 4, 6:10 p.m. CT

Location: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: SCHN

Radio: KTRH 740 AM; KBME 790 AM & 94.5 FM HD2; TUDN 102.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)