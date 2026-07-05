Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision Before Mets Series

On Friday evening, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will open up a series at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off an 11-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals (also at home).

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with one hit and one strikeout in four at-bats.

UPDATE: The Braves won 5-3.

Braves Announce Austin Riley Decision

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/3 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Braves 7/3 D. Baldwin C

O. Albies 2B

M. Olson 1B

M. Dubón LF

M. Harris II CF

D. Smith DH

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski RF

J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP

Riley remains at the 7th spot in the order for Friday’s game.

He has moved around in the lineup many times this season.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .208 with 64 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs, 33 runs and four stolen bases in 85 games.

The 29-year-old is in his eighth season (all with the Braves).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on July 1): “#Braves MGR Walt Weiss mentioned that Austin Riley and Chipper Jones have had several conversations recently in hopes of helping turn his season around. They were spotted by the batting cage prior to Wednesday’s game.”

Riley was once among the elite hitters in the National Legue.

That said, his struggles have been on full display during the 2026 season.

If the Braves are to make a deep run in the 2026 MLB playoffs, they will likely need Riley to step up his play.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have struggled over the last few weeks (they are just 2-8 over their last ten games).

That said, they are still at the top of the National League East with a 50-35 record in 85 games.

Following four games with the Mets, the Braves will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

At home, they have gone 25-16 in 41 games at Truist Park.