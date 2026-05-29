ASTS, LUNR, RDW Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Today: What’s Driving The Rally?

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AST SpaceMobile reached a fresh 52-week high of $133.80 on enthusiasm surrounding its upcoming BlueBird launch.
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Intuitive Machines surged to a new 52-week high of $46.70, completely reversing an earlier sell-off triggered when NASA overlooked it for lunar rover contracts.
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Redwire hit a year high of $26.60, pacing toward its best weekly performance in three years.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Intuitive Machines LUNR) and Redwire (RDW) all recorded fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, as institutional money flowed into companies tied to satellite communications, lunar logistics and defense systems.
Also, investors rushed into publicly traded aerospace companies following growing excitement surrounding SpaceX and its anticipated initial public offering.
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While Intuitive Machines and Redwire stocks surged 13% and nearly 8%, respectively, AST SpaceMobile stock gained nearly 3%.
ASTS Extends Massive Rally
AST SpaceMobile continued to climb, reaching a 52-week high of $133.80. It is now on track for its fourth consecutive winning week as investors focus on its plans for satellite-powered phone internet and its upcoming launch dates.
The company has moved a new batch of BlueBird satellites to Florida ahead of a planned mid-June launch, signaling that it remains on track to build a space-based cellular broadband network capable of connecting directly to standard smartphones.
The satellite communications company confirmed on Wednesday that BlueBird satellite 9 had arrived at Cape Canaveral to join BlueBird satellites 8 and 10. AST SpaceMobile said the satellites are entering final integration and processing ahead of a scheduled launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket expected in mid-June.
The satellites were built at the company’s production site in Midland, Texas, before being transported to Florida. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.
LUNR Roars Back After NASA Setback
Intuitive Machines (LUNR) surged to a new 52-week high of $46.7 on Thursday after investors reversed course following an earlier selloff tied to NASA’s lunar rover contract decisions.
The quick bounce-back showed that investors remain highly confident the company will be a major long-term player in moon travel and construction, even as more competition enters the lunar business.
Earlier in the week, Intuitive Machines stock dropped after NASA selected competitors Astrolab and Lunar Outpost for initial Lunar Terrain Vehicle contracts. The announcement triggered volatility and temporarily weighed on investor sentiment toward the company.
Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.
RDW’s NASA And Drone Momentum
Redwire stock hit a year high of $26.6 and is on track for its best week in three years as investors reward the company’s expanding aerospace and defense operations.
On Thursday, the company said it will provide key navigation technology for NASA’s Dragonfly mission, a major deep-space project designed to explore Saturn’s moon Titan in search of chemical ingredients linked to life.
The mission is currently scheduled for launch in 2028 and will travel roughly 3.6 billion miles before reaching its destination. In a post on X, the aerospace company said its systems will help guide Dragonfly’s rotorcraft lander as it moves across Titan’s surface, collecting samples and conducting scientific observations.
Redwire’s defense footprint through military drone agreements also grabbed attention in the wake of the Trump administration exploring investments in U.S. drone companies. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in extremely bullish territory.
So far this year, RDW and LUNR stocks have surged over 240% and 181%, while ASTS stock has gained 83%.
Also See: DLTR Stock Eyes Best Week In 4 Years: Wall Street Revels In Discount Retailer’s Earnings
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Shivani Kumaresan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article. StockTwits’ news team content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. For more, see our editorial policy. This article was originally published on StockTwits.
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