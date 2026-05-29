ASTS, LUNR, RDW Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Today: What’s Driving The Rally?

AST SpaceMobile reached a fresh 52-week high of $133.80 on enthusiasm surrounding its upcoming BlueBird launch.

Intuitive Machines surged to a new 52-week high of $46.70, completely reversing an earlier sell-off triggered when NASA overlooked it for lunar rover contracts.

Redwire hit a year high of $26.60, pacing toward its best weekly performance in three years.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Intuitive Machines LUNR) and Redwire (RDW) all recorded fresh 52-week highs on Thursday, as institutional money flowed into companies tied to satellite communications, lunar logistics and defense systems.

Also, investors rushed into publicly traded aerospace companies following growing excitement surrounding SpaceX and its anticipated initial public offering.

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While Intuitive Machines and Redwire stocks surged 13% and nearly 8%, respectively, AST SpaceMobile stock gained nearly 3%.

ASTS Extends Massive Rally

AST SpaceMobile continued to climb, reaching a 52-week high of $133.80. It is now on track for its fourth consecutive winning week as investors focus on its plans for satellite-powered phone internet and its upcoming launch dates.

The company has moved a new batch of BlueBird satellites to Florida ahead of a planned mid-June launch, signaling that it remains on track to build a space-based cellular broadband network capable of connecting directly to standard smartphones.

The satellite communications company confirmed on Wednesday that BlueBird satellite 9 had arrived at Cape Canaveral to join BlueBird satellites 8 and 10. AST SpaceMobile said the satellites are entering final integration and processing ahead of a scheduled launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket expected in mid-June.

The satellites were built at the company’s production site in Midland, Texas, before being transported to Florida. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

LUNR Roars Back After NASA Setback

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) surged to a new 52-week high of $46.7 on Thursday after investors reversed course following an earlier selloff tied to NASA’s lunar rover contract decisions.

The quick bounce-back showed that investors remain highly confident the company will be a major long-term player in moon travel and construction, even as more competition enters the lunar business.

Earlier in the week, Intuitive Machines stock dropped after NASA selected competitors Astrolab and Lunar Outpost for initial Lunar Terrain Vehicle contracts. The announcement triggered volatility and temporarily weighed on investor sentiment toward the company.