Brewers vs. Diamondbacks score, starting lineups, TV, live updates

Updated July 4, 2026, 10:46 p.m. CT

The Milwaukee Brewers go for a series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks as the sides face off on July 4 in Phoenix.

Follow along for live updates as Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.59) starts for Milwaukee opposite Merrill Kelly (5-8, 5.84) in the pitching matchup.

Brandon Woodruff departs with injury

It was a scene the Brewers are far too familiar with.

First, Woodruff’s velocity dipped. Then, a visit from the trainer followed by Woodruff walking off the mound.

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A dejected Woodruff saw his start come to an end after throwing four straight changeups between 73 and 75 mph in the fourth.

It was Woodruff’s third start back from the “dead arm” symptoms he felt in his last outing against Arizona on April 30 that landed him on the injured list for two months.

Craig Yoho comes through with critical relief

Rushed to Arizona with Joel Kuhnel landing on the injured list and then rushed into emergency duty, Craig Yoho delivered.

Yoho, hours after being activated, retired all eight batters he faced upon entering on short notice when Woodruff departed with two outs in the fourth.

It was not only Yoho’s longest outing in the majors, but perhaps his best and helped save a bullpen that covered 25 outs the night prior.

Christian Yelich goes deep

Christian Yelich finally delivered with a runner in scoring position with a 418-foot homer following Brice Turang’s leadoff double that drew Milwaukee within 3-2.

Garrett Mitchell nearly followed in Yelich’s footsteps with a two-run blast but instead had to settle for a 421-foot double to the cavernous center field confines. William Contreras being unable to score from first on the play proved costly when Andrew Vaughn struck out and Sal Frelick lightly grounded to third to drop the Brewers to 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers can’t buy a clutch hit

A night after having a stretch of 13 consecutive hitless at-bats with men in scoring position, the Brewers are 0 for 7 to begin the second game of the series.

While most of those at-bats were poor – two weak Christian Yelich ground outs, a Sal Frelick tapper to the catcher and strikeouts by Jake Bauers (twice) and William Contreras – they were also snakebit in the fourth when Joey Ortiz smashed a 105.5 mph liner right to Max Kepler in left with the bases loaded and two outs.

First inning escalates quickly on Brandon Woodruff

The first inning spiraled from two out and none on to three runs in the blink of an eye on Woodruff.

First, four uncompetitive misses put Corbin Carroll on base before Gabriel Moreno took advantage of too many pitches over the plate and smoked a single to center.

Woodruff then left another offering dead-red and Adrian Del Castillo, a .182 hitter coming in, destroyed it for a first-pitch, three-run homer to right.

Brewers make bullpen move

Prior to the game, the Brewers placed Joel Kuhnel on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement and called up Craig Yoho. Manager Pat Murphy did not sound particularly concerned about the severity of Kuhnel’s ailment.

“He’ll be fine,” Murphy said.

What time is the Brewers game tonight?

Time: 8:40 p.m. CT.

What channel is the Brewers game on?

Brewers.TV

What is the Brewers record?

54-32.

Brewers lineup

Brice Turang 2B

Christian Yelich DH

Jake Bauers LF

William Contreras C

Garrett Mitchell CF

Andrew Vaughn 1B

Sal Frelick RF

Cooper Pratt SS

Joey Ortiz 3B

Diamondbacks lineup

Ketel Marte 2B

Geraldo Perdomo SS

Corbin Carroll RF

Gabriel Moreno C

Adrian Del Castillo C

Nolan Arenado 3B

Max Kepler LF

Ildemaro Vargas 1B

Tommy Troy CF

Brewers probable pitchers and schedule

Brewers at Diamondbacks, July 5, 3:05 p.m.: Milwaukee RHP Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.28) vs. Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (7-2, 2.21). TV – Peacock. Radio – AM-620 WTMJ.