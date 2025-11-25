Atlanta weather forecast | 11alive.com

ATLANTA — We have issued an 11Alive Weather Impact Alert for today. We are tracking an area of rain and storms on the way. This will be a low end severe weather risk for much of Georgia, however, travel impacts on a busy travel day are likely.

A dynamic weather system will bring rain and storms across the south this week, which could impact holiday travel. It also brings multiple opportunities for showers and storms to Georgia.

Monday, that storm system pushes through the southern Plains over to the Mississippi River Valley. There is a large area under a Level 2 ‘Slight’ risk for severe weather.

Rain chances climb as a cold front moves in from the west. We’ll see multiple opportunities for showers and storms throughout the day.

WHEN: All day

IMPACT: Showers and storms

NEED TO DO: Plan on wet, slow commutes and possible travel impacts. Clear leaves from drains around your house to allow water to flow freely.





We will have 2 waves of rain and storms moving in. One in the morning, the other in the afternoon. The afternoon timeline is when some of those storms could turn strong.





The Storm Prediction Center has put all of our area in a level 1 of 5 risk for a severe storm. Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama are in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threat with the low end severe risk will be pockets of heavy rain, strong wind gusts and a low end risk for a brief spin up tornado. The tornado risk is very low.





There will be just a few showers early Tuesday with the main line still to the west of us in Alabama. That line pushes into our area mid morning until around lunch-time.





Another wave of rain and storms will push through during the afternoon and early evening. That’s the part we have to watch for the low end severe risk.





The main threat will be locally heavy rainfall. Rain totals could be 1/2″ to 1″. Locally, some spots could see 1/5″+ of rain. At times, ponding water is possible on roadways on Tuesday, and the hydroplaning risk increases.

There have been a lot of leaves falling from the trees. These could clog street drains, increasing the risk of standing water. Clear leaves from drains around your house.





The rain will move out overnight Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, most areas will be dry. Then cooler air filters in just in time for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will drop back below average for your Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

