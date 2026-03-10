Atlanta’s rollercoaster weather week: Storms rollout, record heat rolls in, and then out again

As the current rain moves out, patchy fog and clouds may linger into early Tuesday morning.

However, the damp start will quickly give way to a significant warmup.

What they’re saying:

The “little coolness” is expected to be short-lived, with a “warm weekend over the horizon”.

Georgia residents can expect record-breaking heat by midweek as a “summary feel” takes hold of the region following a wave of evening storms.

“By [Tuesday] afternoon, we break loose with sunshine, and we’re going to find temperatures on the way up,” FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorlogist David Chandley stated. Tuesday’s projected high of 80 degrees is well above the average March high of 64.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching for record warmth on Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures expected to climb into the 80s. The record high for that date is 80 degrees, but current projections suggest the state could exceed that mark, reaching as high as 80 degrees even in the mountains of North Georgia.

“We’re looking at 80 degrees again in the afternoon,” the forecast noted regarding Tuesday and Wednesday, “then we’re going to turn it up even more”.

By the numbers:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is forecasting the following temperatures and precipitation chances:

Metro Atlanta

Monday Night: Low 61° | 60% chance of rain

Tuesday: High 78°, Low 63° | 40% chance of rain

Wednesday: High 83°, Low 53° | 80% chance of rain (overnight)

Thursday: High 61°, Low 41° | 80% chance of rain

Friday: High 67°, Low 46° | 0% chance of rain

Saturday: High 76°, Low 53° | 0% chance of rain

Sunday: High 79°, Low 51° | 30% chance of rain

North Georgia (Blairsville)

Monday Night: Low 56° | 60% chance of rain

Tuesday: High 75°, Low 60° | 60% chance of rain

Wednesday: High 79°, Low 43° | 90% chance of rain (overnight)

Thursday: High 56°, Low 32° | 80% chance of rain

Friday: High 65°, Low 39° | 0% chance of rain

Saturday: High 73°, Low 46° | 0% chance of rain

Sunday: High 74°, Low 43° | 20% chance of rain

What’s next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team expects a brief period of “tranquil weather” following Monday night’s system, but the warmth will intensify. Temperatures on Wednesday could reach the mid-80s or even 90 degrees in Central Georgia, potentially threatening daily records. However, a strong cold front is forecast to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Cooler, more seasonal temperatures are expected by Friday.