Novo Nordisk ends legal proceedings against Hims & Hers

Under the agreement, Hims will offer access to injectable and oral semaglutide, sold as Ozempic and Wegovy, at the same price as other telehealth platforms, and Hims will no longer advertise compounded GLP-1 drugs on its platform or in its marketing, the companies said in statements on Monday.

“We have decided to drop the current court proceedings and, of course, we reserve to bring that back if need be, but I don’t foresee that happening,” Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar told CNBC’s Charlotte Reed on Monday.

Novo Nordisk has dropped its legal case against telehealth provider Hims & Hers over patent infringement, after the two companies agreed Hims would sell Novo’s branded medicines through its platform.

Shares of Hims soared more than 40% in morning trading while Novo’s Copenhagen-listed stock climbed 2.1%. The pan-European blue-chip index Stoxx 600 was trading 1% lower, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6%.

In February, Novo said it would sue Hims for what it called “mass illegal compounding” after the latter announced it would sell a copycat version of the Wegovy pill for $49, roughly $100 less than Novo sells the branded pill for through its direct-to-consumer platform NovoCare.

Hims quickly pulled the pill after backlash from both Novo and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA pledged to take “decisive steps” to restrict practises by compounding pharmacies, and referring Hims to the Department of Justice for potential violations of federal law.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said he was glad to see that Hims will stop advertising unapproved compounded drugs and instead sell FDA-approved products through the deal with Novo.

“Importantly, they will keep them affordable (no increase in price) and limit compounded GLP-1s for rare (FDA compliant) cases,” Makary wrote in a post on X.

Hims has profited hugely from selling copycat versions of the blockbuster weight-loss drug through a loophole in U.S. regulations that allows companies other than the patent holder to sell a drug if it is in shortage.

While semaglutide was in shortage in the early days of the medicine, Novo has since resolved supply restraints as it ramped up manufacturing. Hims, however, continued selling copycat versions of the drugs, arguing that its copies are “personalized” and therefore legal.

Semaglutide’s patent is protected in the U.S. until 2032.

Last year, Novo and Hims partnered to offer discounted weight loss jabs to the telehealth company’s customers. Novo ended the collaboration just two months later and said Hims used “deceptive” marketing that put patient safety at risk.

“It’s a very different situation than the last time we did this,” Doustdar told CNBC.

“Hims & Hers have agreed that upon receiving our products, they will no longer advertise, promote, market compounded products to the masses,” he said, adding that Hims has now agreed to change its business model to reserve the compounding versions “only to those rare cases where they’re needed.”