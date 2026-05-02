Atlético 1-1 Arsenal (Apr 29, 2026) Game Analysis

Atlético Madrid and Arsenal will head to north London next week with all to play for after a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg in the Spanish capital.

In a game defined by penalties, Viktor Gyökeres put Arsenal in front from the spot in the 44th minute, before Julián Álvarez replied with a penalty of his own to level the score 11 minutes into the second half.

Arsenal thought they had a chance to retake the lead late on after being awarded a second penalty when Eberechi Eze was brought down by Dávid Hancko inside the area. However, after being urged to consult the pitchside monitor by the video assistant referee, referee Danny Makkelie waved it off.

It was a gritty encounter in Madrid between the two clubs trying to return to the final after a long absence and looking to win the European title for the first time.

It was a harsh contrast to Tuesday’s semifinal, when defending champions Paris Saint-Germain edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in a thriller in France.

Viktor Gyökeres battles with Marcos Llorente in the first leg of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal between Atlético Madrid

and Arsenal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Atlético last made it to the Champions League final in 2016, when they lost to city rivals Real Madrid.

“We tried,” Atlético midfielder Koke said. “We started losing with that penalty, which was doubtful, but the team recovered and we could equalize with a penalty ourselves. We had the opportunities to win, but it will all be decided in the second leg. I think we played a good match.”

Gyökeres broke the deadlock Wednesday from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the area by Hancko, who was a bit late to the ball and slightly bumped the Arsenal striker from behind. The buildup came after Atlético lost possession in attack.

“Overall I think it was a tough game, we know it’s a tough place to come, but it’s only halftime,” Gyökeres said. “We know when we play at home, with our fans, it’s going to be different for sure and we just have to do our job, be at our best, and for sure it’s going to be a good game at home.”

Arsenal last appeared in the final in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona.

Atlético’s penalty came after a handball by Arsenal defender Ben White following a shot by Marcos Llorente. The call came after a video review. Álvarez converted the penalty with a firm shot for his 10th Champions League goal this season. He had to be replaced later in the second half with an apparent injury.

The penalty was Arsenal’s first attempt on target, but both teams had exchanged a few early chances. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had made a nice save on a shot by Álvarez, and Martin Ødegaard — who also was later substituted — had his dangerous strike from inside the area blocked by Atlético defenders.

Álvarez led the Atlético attack, but the connection with Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman didn’t work well until the second half.

Álvarez almost curled in a free kick strike after the break, and both Lookman and Griezmann had chances shortly afterward. Griezmann struck the post with a shot in the 63rd. Lookman, who had been doubtful to start because of a muscle injury, missed from close range later in the second half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.