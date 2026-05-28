ENG-W vs IND-W 2026, ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Match Preview

Big picture: England prep in fast-forward against settled India

With the women’s T20 World Cup looming into view, this three-match series across the greenswards of Chelmsford, Bristol and Taunton shapes as ideal preparation for two teams with designs on the trophy.

For England, it is vital that they can hone their plans and approach – in particular, role definition – after the best part of a year without playing the format (before they took on New Zealand in Derby last week, their previous T20I had been against India in July 2025). That planning has been further hampered by the absence of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt through injury, though they overcame that disadvantage to see off New Zealand by a 2-1 scoreline.

High on England’s list of wants will be time in the middle for a new-look opening pair of Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey, as well as further opportunities for Dani Gibson and Freya Kemp to establish their credentials as all-round options after injury. Three blemish-free performances in the field would also go down nicely.

India, the reigning 50-over world champions, won a historic first T20I series on these shores last summer and – in contrast to England – have been in regular action since, although they followed up victory in Australia at the start of the year with an unexpected 4-1 reversal on their most-recent tour, to South Africa in April.

Injuries to key allrounders have changed the balance of their side slightly, but they remain able to call on a formidable group of players as they seek to follow Australia in holding the women’s ODI and T20I titles at the same time. All but three of the squad have the experience of playing T20Is in England, while the new faces include uncapped seamer Nandani Sharma, who finished as joint-leading wicket-taker at the most-recent WPL.

England WLWWL (Last five completed matches, most recent first)

India LWLLL

In the spotlight: Sophie Ecclestone and Smriti Mandhana

Sophie Ecclestone ought to be one of England’s trump cards as they target a home World Cup win. Previously the No. 1-ranked bowler in women’s T20Is (she currently sits third), Ecclestone is closing in on becoming only the fourth woman to 150 wickets in the format. But she has made a quiet start to England’s international season, with one wicket in three outings against New Zealand (two T20Is, one ODI), which included getting thumped for 18 in an over by Sophie Devine in Derby. Figures of 1 for 11 from four suffocating overs in Hove on Monday hinted at a return to her best.

Talking of totemic forces, Smriti Mandhana once again shapes as key to India’s challenge. Still only 29, but already the second-highest run-scorer of all time in the format – Mandhana is currently 427 runs behind the soon-to-be-retired Suzies Bates – she will be hoping to replicate last year’s English experience, when she was the leading run-scorer on either side across five T20Is, which included notching a maiden T20I hundred at Trent Bridge. She only made 62 runs in three innings in South Africa, but topped the run charts at the WPL earlier in the year and has lots of good memories of touring in this part of the world.

Team news: Bouchier retained, India ponder Fulmali role

England will welcome back Danni Wyatt-Hodge from parental leave, although she won’t be available for the first T20I; Charis Pavely has been released to play for Warwickshire, but Maia Bouchier will remain with the squad. Lauren Filer will also be allowed to leave for Durham’s Blast game at The Oval on Wednesday, but will rejoin England for the rest of the series. Tilly Corteen-Coleman, the 18-year-old slow left-armer, awaits her debut in this format.

England (probable): 1 Sophia Dunkley, 2 Alice Capsey, 3 Maia Bouchier, 4 Heather Knight, 5 Freya Kemp, 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Dani Gibson, 8 Charlie Dean (capt), 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Issy Wong, 11 Lindsey Smith

Amanjot Kaur was one of the stars of India’s victory in England last year but misses this tour with a back injury – as does her understudy Kashvee Gautam (knee). The top six is pretty much locked in, although Bharti Fulmali could provide an option if India want to pack the batting. Radha Yadav is also back in contention, having last played a T20I on the England tour, and could add all-round depth.

India (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Shreyanka Patil/Bharti Fulmali, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Renuka Singh, 9 Kranti Gaud, 11 N Shree Charani

The recent heatwave – with the UK recording its highest-ever May temperature two days in a row – means there might not be much live grass on the surface. That could increase assistance for spin, but Chelmsford’s small boundaries will also invite a full-blooded approach with the bat. India piled up 200 for 6 from 20 overs in a practice game on the ground two days ago, with Shafali Verma smoking a 25-ball fifty.

“They pose different threats [compared to New Zealand]. India we’d expect a lot more spin, they’ve got some brilliant bowlers and a lot of firepower with the bat, so that’s what we’re planning for.”

Amy Jones on the challenge ahead