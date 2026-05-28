Oil prices: U.S. strikes in Iran revive fear over Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices pulled back from Thursday’s highs on a report that U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached an agreement to extend ceasefire.

Axios reported that negotiators reached a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and start negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. President Donald Trump still has to approve the deal, Axios reported.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, climbed 0.75% to $95 per barrel by 11:23 a.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained $1.29 to $89.97 per barrel.

Prices rallied earlier Thursday after the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes. The Revolutionary Guard said it targeted a U.S. air base at around 4:50 a.m. local time, without disclosing the location.

U.S. Central Command subsequently said Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Kuwait that were sucessfully intercepted.

The attack came after American forces launched fresh strikes in Iran against a military site believed to threaten U.S. troops and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told MS NOW. Several Iranian drones were also reportedly intercepted and downed.

Oil prices have tumbled more than 10% since May 18 when Trump said he called off an imminent wave of military strikes against Iran to allow more time for negotiations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the talks have made some progress. Rubio said Trump prefers diplomacy and will give talks with Iran “every chance to succeed.”

The U.S. and Iran have been locked in a stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz since agreeing to a fragile ceasefire in April.