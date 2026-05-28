French Open 2026: How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot at Roland-Garros today, TV schedule, where to stream and more

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face off against France’s Elsa Jacquemot at the French Open today in the second round of the women’s singles competition. Sabalenka defeated Spanish star Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday in the first round in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. The tennis star is making a play for her first-ever French Open title this year (she has previously won the Australian Open and U.S. Open women’s titles).

Thursday’s 2026 French Open match between Sabalenka and Jacquemot will air on TNT and truTV, with all the action at Roland-Garros streaming on HBO Max. The match is expected to begin around 12:20 p.m. ET/9:20 a.m. PT. Here’s what to know about watching the 2026 French Open live, including the full schedule, where to stream for less in the U.S., and more.

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How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot at the 2026 French Open:

Date: May 28

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris

TV channel: TNT and truTV

Streaming: HBO Max

When is the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot match at the 2026 French Open?

The second round match between Sabalenka and Jacquemot is on Thursday, May 28 at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elsa Jacquemot match at the 2026 French Open on?

Today’s match will air on TNT and truTV. Every match of the tournament will also stream on HBO Max.

Where to watch the French Open without cable: