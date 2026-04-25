ATP Madrid Best Bets Including Rafael Jodar vs Alex De Minaur

The ATP Masters 1000 Madrid second round on April 24 features several strong favourites with solid matchups. Jiri Lehecka’s success in Madrid gives him the edge over Alejandro Tabilo. Andrey Rublev’s experience and firepower should see him through comfortably, while Alex de Minaur’s freshness and consistency could prove decisive against Rafael Jodar.

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid 1/32-Finals

Lehecka – Tabilo: 24.04.2026 12:30 CEST

H2H: 2-0

Jiri Lehecka has won three of his last five matches. The last match he played was in Monte Carlo, where he lost to Bublik in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. He was the semifinalist here in 2024. Last season in Madrid, Lehecka lost to Norrie in the second round in straight sets.

Alejandro Tabilo has lost three of his last five matches. Last week in Munich, Tabilo lost to Fonseca in the opening match in straight sets. This week in Madrid, Tabilo won the opening match against Royer in straight sets. He offered no breakpoints.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Lehecka is the slight favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He enjoys playing in Madrid and has just recently defeated Tabilo in Monte Carlo. We expect him to dominate the rallies.

That being said, Lehecka winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Jiri Lehecka winning @1.67 @bet365

Rublev – Kopriva: 24.04.2026 15:30 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Andrey Rublev has won four of his last five matches. Last week in Barcelona, Rublev lost to Fils in the final in straight sets.

Vit Kopriva has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Munich, Kopriva lost to Cobolli in the quarterfinals in straight sets. This week in Madrid, Kopriva won the opening match against Zhang in straight sets. Last season in Madrid, Kopriva lost to Griekspoor in the opening round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, Rublev is the favourite in this matchup, and we agree. He has more experience at the Masters 1000 level and is a better clay-court player. We expect him to dominate on his forehand and get a comfortable win.

That being said, Rublev winning in straight sets is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Andrey Rublev winning 2-0 @1.73 @bet365

Jodar – De Minaur: 24.04.2026 20:00 CEST

H2H: first meeting

Rafael Jodar has won four of his last five matches. This week in Madrid, the Spaniard outlasted de Jong in the opening match in three tight sets after losing the opening set 2-6.

Alex de Minaur has won three of his last five matches. Last week in Barcelona, the Australian lost to Medjedovic in the 1/8-Finals in straight sets. Last season in Madrid, de Minaur lost to Musetti in the fourth round in straight sets.

Best Bet to Make

According to the bookies, this will be a 50-50 matchup, but we disagree. Jodar looked tired in the opening match against de Jong. On the other hand, de Minaur enjoys playing in Madrid and will be fresh coming into this match.

That being said, de Minaur winning is a value bet.

Value bet/ the best odds: Alex de Minaur winning @1.91 @bet365

Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports