As Trump Officials Pushed Health Savings Accounts, RFK Jr. Aide Ran Wellness Company Poised to Benefit

For most of last year, Calley Means, a top aide to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was advising on changes to the American health system while running a rapidly growing wellness company poised to benefit from Trump administration health policies.

Records released to The New York Times by an ethics office at the Department of Health and Human Services show that Mr. Means held between $25 million and $50 million in stock in the company, Truemed, through November, as he continued to serve as its president. For months, Mr. Means has ignored questions from Democrats in Congress about his finances, including the extent of his stake in Truemed, and how they related to federal policy.

Truemed helps people buy products, including $10,000 saunas and radiation-blocking underwear, with health savings accounts that are not subject to federal income tax. President Trump broadened the pool of people who could use such accounts last summer when he signed a wide-ranging law allowing an estimated 10 million additional Americans to open health savings accounts.

The records The Times obtained cover a period when Mr. Means worked as a special government employee. In November he became a permanent full-time employee and, he said, divested and resigned from Truemed.