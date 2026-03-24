ATP Miami Day 7 Predictions Including Fritz vs Lehecka

The last 16 at the ATP Miami Open is set, with eight exciting matches scheduled for Day 7. No. 6 seed Taylor Fritz aims to extend his near-perfect record against Jiri Lehecka. As always, we at LWOT have the preview and prediction for all matches on the slate. But who will advance?

ATP Miami Day 7 Predictions

Arthur Fils vs Valentin Vacherot

Head-to-head: first meeting

Fils handed Stefanos Tsitsipas one of his worst losses on the ATP Tour at the Miami Open. The Frenchman completely demolished the Greek in the last round, dropping just one game in a comprehensive performance of power tennis. Vacherot, meanwhile, upstaged former Top 10 player Matteo Berrettini to conjure yet more magic at the Masters level. Vacherot is unfazed by this stage, but he is running into a confident Fils whose injury days are well behind him.

Prediction: Fils in 2

Tommy Paul vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Head-to-head: first meeting

Miami’s surprisingly slower conditions have clearly benefited Etcheverry. With patience to extend rallies until errors appear, Etcheverry has been so comfortable in overworking the big hitters. Tommy Paul has been through two tricky and physical matches in the first week and survived a third-set tiebreak against Raphael Collignon in the previous round. While Paul remains the rightful favorite by dint of ranking and hard-court pedigree, Etcheverry brings predictable patterns designed to exploit any lingering fatigue in the American. An upset could be on the cards in this one.

Prediction: Etcheverry in 3

Sebastian Korda vs Martin Landaluce

Head-to-head: first meeting

Alcaraz was penciled in to headline the last 16 of the Miami Open. But Sebastian Korda proved to be more than a match for him in the third round, and he tore that script apart. Korda held his nerve to record the best win of his career so far in a thrilling match. He’s now one win away from reaching his third quarterfinal in this tournament. Alcaraz’s elimination shifts the spotlight to Landaluce, who is the only Spaniard in the draw. Landaluce’s run from qualifying is equally deserving of its own acclaim. Without the safety net of expectation, he’s motored through the draw and downed some seasoned campaigners. That said, Korda is primed to take advantage of this disrupted section of the draw, and after that colossal win over Alcaraz, his level is unlikely to dip.

Prediction: Korda in 2

Taylor Fritz vs Jiri Lehecka

Head-to-head: Fritz 4-1 Lehecka

After early losses in Delray and Indian Wells, Fritz’s form is trending up, and he desperately needed that. His Top 10 status came under threat, but back-to-back wins in Miami have helped ease the pressure. Jiri Lehecka addressed his poor record in Miami with two solid wins, ending NextGen wild card Moise Kouame’s interest in the tournament and then beating Ethan Quinn to reach the last 16 for the first time. Fritz owns this matchup, but it has never been that simple. Lehecka won a critical singles match against him when they met in the Davis Cup last year as Czechia stunned the USA. Both will enter this match with similar recent form, although Fritz’s serve and familiarity with this matchup should still give him an edge.

Prediction: Fritz in 3

Main Photo Credit: Aaron Doster – Imagn Images