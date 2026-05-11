Micron Rockets 11%, SanDisk Rallies 11%, Western Digital Up 3% on AI Memory Supercycle Bull Case

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Micron (MU) stock surged 11% with the company featuring Cloud Memory Business Unit revenue of $5.28B at 66% gross margin.

SanDisk (SNDK) stock gained 11% after the company posted Q3 revenue of $5.95B with datacenter revenue hitting $1.47B.

Western Digital (WDC) shares rose 3% with the company’s non-GAAP gross margin crossing 50% for the first time alongside a 20% dividend increase.

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Memory and storage stocks are surging in mid-morning Friday trading as the AI memory supercycle thesis goes fully mainstream. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock is up 11%, SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) stock is also up 11%, and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock is up 3%.

The synchronized move extends a parabolic stretch for the group. Micron stock has climbed 76% over the past month, while SanDisk shares have added 91% over the same window. Western Digital stock is up 40% in the past month.

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Year to date, the numbers are extreme. MU stock is up 151%, SanDisk stock has surged 528%, and Western Digital stock has gained 176% in 2026 so far.

AI Memory Supercycle Bull Case Drives the Rally

The catalyst is a maturing investor consensus that high bandwidth memory (HBM), enterprise NAND, and high-capacity hard drives are all structurally short of supply. Micron’s most recent quarter showed Cloud Memory Business Unit revenue of $5.28 billion at a 66% gross margin, with management guiding fiscal Q2 2026 revenue to $18.7 billion. For more on the broader setup, see our analysis of why memory is shaping up as the trade of 2026.

SanDisk’s latest report was even more dramatic. The company posted Q3 FY2026 revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% year over year (YoY), with datacenter revenue alone hitting $1.47 billion. CEO David Goeckeler called the quarter “a fundamental inflection point” for SanDisk.

Western Digital’s quarter showed non-GAAP gross margin crossing 50% for the first time, alongside a 20% dividend increase. CEO Irving Tan declared that “virtually every AI workload, from training, inference, agentic AI to physical AI, creates data that is stored persistently and cost-efficiently on HDDs” (hard disk drives).

The Whole Memory Complex Is Ripping

The rally extends well beyond any single name. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has gained 35% in the past month and 50% year to date (YTD), with memory names leading the charge. Reddit sentiment on MU sits at 72, firmly in bullish territory.