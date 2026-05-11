Irani Papel e Embalagem’s (BVMF:RANI3) Anemic Earnings Might Be Worse Than You Think

A lackluster earnings announcement from Irani Papel e Embalagem S.A. (BVMF:RANI3) last week didn’t sink the stock price. Our analysis suggests that along with soft profit numbers, investors should be aware of some other underlying weaknesses in the numbers.

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The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Importantly, our data indicates that Irani Papel e Embalagem’s profit received a boost of R$116m in unusual items, over the last year. We can’t deny that higher profits generally leave us optimistic, but we’d prefer it if the profit were to be sustainable. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that’s as you’d expect, given these boosts are described as ‘unusual’. Irani Papel e Embalagem had a rather significant contribution from unusual items relative to its profit to March 2026. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit a poor guide to underlying earnings power.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Irani Papel e Embalagem’s Profit Performance

As we discussed above, we think the significant positive unusual item makes Irani Papel e Embalagem’s earnings a poor guide to its underlying profitability. For this reason, we think that Irani Papel e Embalagem’s statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. In further bad news, its earnings per share decreased in the last year. At the end of the day, it’s essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So if you’d like to dive deeper into this stock, it’s crucial to consider any risks it’s facing. Be aware that Irani Papel e Embalagem is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable…

Today we’ve zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Irani Papel e Embalagem’s profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to ‘follow the money’ and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

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This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.