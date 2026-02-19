Everything you need to know about Fortnite update 39.50 including release date, downtime and more

The good news is that Fortnite is getting a new update, complete with another major crossover.

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced plans to release a big new update on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile.

In the same week as gamers were treated to a new Poppy Playtime chapter, a second Battlefield 6 season and two new Marvel Rivals events, Epic Games plans to steal the spotlight with its own selection of new content.

Fortnite 39.50 could end up being the final major update of the current season, so expect some clues about what to expect from the big finale in early March.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update 39.50.

Fortnite update 39.50 release date and server downtime

The good news for Fortnite fans is that there isn’t long to wait until the release of update 39.50.

In a recent post on X, Epic Games announced that Fortnite update 39.50 has a February 19 release date on consoles, mobile and PC.

Needless to say, the major update will be accompanied by a period of server downtime, which means fans will have to do without Fortnite and any accompanying game modes for a short period of time.

Server downtime will start in full at 9am GMT UK time (1am PT / 4am ET / 10am CET), although matchmaking will be disabled at 8.30am GMT.

According to the Fortnite server status page, the game will remain offline for 90 minutes, which means the game will be back online at 10.30am GMT in the UK.

The news was announced by Epic Games on X: “Things get even more legendary in Love & Legends!

“Downtime for v39.50 begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.”

Fortnite update 39.50 new content

In terms of new content, the next update will usher in the start of the Lantern Fest, which runs from February 19 until February 25. The Lantern Fest is said to celebrate Fortnite’s Middle East and North Africa community.

The event brings eight-person teams to Reload, complete with quests that players can complete in order to unlock the ‘Bring it!’ Spray and the ‘Love the Game’ Emoticon.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that the update will introduce new crossovers to the game, including Solo Leveling content such as the Sung Jin-Woo skin and items. That’s on top of the long-awaited Honkai Star Rai crossover.

Fans can also expect some leaks to shed light on any potential end of season events, so stay tuned for more information.

Fortnite update 39.50 early patch notes

GENERAL

• Controller focus loss when (re)naming Sidekicks

– When using a controller to custom-name or rename a Sidekick, the text field doesn’t automatically highlight. This prevents the on-screen keyboard from popping up.

BATTLE ROYALE

• Some players may be unable to Reboot their Squad mates.

– We’re aware of an issue preventing some players from rebooting Squad mates.

• “Enemy Team Wiped!” pop-up missing after eliminating a Squad.

– The Enemy Team Wiped! notification indicating that the whole Squad is eliminated is currently missing from the in-game HUD.

• Storm status icon doesn’t reflect when the Storm is shrinking.

– The Storm status next to the minimap does not clearly indicate whether the Storm is actively shrinking.

