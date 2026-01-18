Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Raducanu in action on day one – live | Australian Open 2026

By / January 18, 2026
Tiafoe, another who hasn’t got as good as we thought he might, is into round two. Next for him, it’s Comesana.

Incredible scenes on Kia. Zheng, a qualifier making his tour-level debut, announces himself to the world! The word says he’s a serious talent – they said that about Korda once – and he faces Moutet next, a match that is difficult but not unwinnable. Already, I can’t wait for that.

Strewth, stone the crows, g’day and welcome to the Australian Open 2026 – day one!

“,”elementId”:”35a948c4-2ad8-4577-ae17-96368776d1f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

January gets a bad rep and with good reason, but when we really think about it, can we really complain about Masters snooker, Mini Eggs, and the first grand slam of the year? Exactly.

“,”elementId”:”e05d3dff-2b38-44b3-ad38-962daf3a8686″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Already today, Arthur Fery has beaten the no 20 seed Flavio Coboli, Cameron Nofrrie is on court now, likewise Francis Tiafoe, and to come, we’ve Sasha Bublik, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz … and Venus Expletive Williams! It may be dark outside, but inside, we’ve the brightest sunshine; here we go.

Key events

Yet more harsh reality for Rakotomanga, broken for 4-6 0-2, and Sabalenka is cruising now, while Bonzi is all over Norrie, serving for 1-1 5-1.

