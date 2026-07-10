Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Join Saliba Race; Real Madrid Receive $171.5 Million Vinicius Jr Offer

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Aurélien Tchouaméni has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Manchester United are ready to pay more than the $114 million (£85 million) earmarked for Mateus Fernandes to wrap up the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, believing they cannot afford to miss out on the Frenchman if he becomes available. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also joined Chelsea and Crystal Palace in pursuit of 18-year-old Toulouse midfielder Alexis Vossah. (Source: Fussballeuropa)

Manchester City are ready to make an offer of $171.5 million (£128 million) to sign Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior. (Source: Fichajes)

After selling both Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United are ready to block an exit for Arsenal target Bruno Guimarães. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano, who is expected to cost upwards of $57 million (£43 million). (Source: Fussballdaten)

Also of interest to Liverpool is 17-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, looking to beat Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid to the Mexico international’s signature. (Source: El Universal)

Chelsea insist they want $120 million (£90 million) to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho this summer but are expected to agree to a lower price if an offer arrives. There is interest from Serie A and Saudi Arabia, with a move to the Middle East not ruled out by Garnacho. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Young defender Josh Acheampong wants to leave Chelsea this summer and is interested in joining Arsenal, although the Blues are determined to try and hold on to the academy graduate. (Source: Eduardo Hagn)

Tottenham Hotspur fullback Djed Spence is not prepared to consider his club future until after the World Cup. Everton are among the admirers of the England international. (Source: Tottenham News)

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have reached an agreement over personal terms with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and are now working to negotiate a fee with the Villans. (Source: Sabah)

Aston Villa are doing “everything they can” to prevent defender Ezri Konsa from joining Arsenal this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea still want Crystal Palace center back Maxence Lacroix but have to sell players before being able to submit a new offer to the Eagles, who want around $80 million (£60 million). (Source: Si Phillips)

La Liga

Mohamed Salah is looking for a new club. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have made former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah their top target to replace the recently departed Antoine Griezmann. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona have joined Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as admirers of Arsenal center back William Saliba. The Gunners will not even entertain conversations about a transfer without an offer of $171.5 million (€150 million, £128 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Following Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup, Real Madrid have given winger Vinícius Júnior a matter of hours to decide his future. Los Blancos do not want him at the club by August if a new contract has not been signed and will put him on the market immediately if necessary. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has asked for information about Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, having worked with the Scotland international at Man Utd. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Barcelona’s top transfer priorities are João Cancelo and Julián Alvarez. The desire to sign the pair is so strong that no other deals are being considered at this point unless money can be raised through sales. (Source: The Athletic)

Despite Atlético Madrid’s public dismissal of Barcelona’s interest in Alvarez, the two clubs remain in contact and negotiations are expected to reignite after the World Cup. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has emerged as a “low-cost option” for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS