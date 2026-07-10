France v Morocco: World Cup 2026 quarter-final – live | World Cup 2026

By / July 10, 2026
France: Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Kone, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe.
Subs: Samba, Gusto, Tchouameni, Thuram, Kante, Konate, Zaire Emery, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Mateta, Risser, Cherki, Akliouche, Lacroix, Barcola.

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Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Saleh-Eddine, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, Talbi, El Khannous.
Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Amrabat, Saadane, Saibari, El Ouahdi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Sbai, Belammari, El Kaabi, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Halhal, Riad, Rahimi.

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Referee: Facundo Tello Figueroa (Argentina).

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It’s a rerun of the 2022 semi-final. France were expected to make easy work of Morocco four years ago in Qatar, but the Atlas Lions gave them a good run for their money …

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… and since then, Morocco have since become champions of Africa, caveats aside, and the sixth best team in the rankings. They’re the real deal, and while France are once again tipped to emerge victorious this evening, it’s no longer with the assumptions of old. France have ambitions to win this title, but so do Morocco, who in addition are also after revenge. This, then, is set up deliciously. Kick off is at 4pm in Boston (9pm BST/6am AEST). It’s on!

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Key events

10 min: Kone wins the ball 25 yards out and feeds Mbappe, who considers shooting but lays off to Doue instead. Doue takes a whack, but it’s blocked at source. France definitely on top during the opening exchanges.

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