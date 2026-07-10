Which World Cup quarterfinalists have won the tournament before?

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is down to eight teams, and the quarterfinal field has a simple divide: four countries have lifted the trophy before, and four have never won it.

What we know:

The remaining World Cup teams are Argentina, France, England, Spain, Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland.

Argentina, France, England and Spain are the former champions still alive in the tournament.

Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland have never won the men’s World Cup.

That creates a clean setup for the quarterfinals: every matchup features one former World Cup winner against one country trying to win it for the first time.

Former World Cup winners still alive

Argentina

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion and has won the tournament three times.

Argentina’s titles came in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Lionel Messi helped lead Argentina to its most recent title in Qatar and remains at the center of the team’s repeat bid.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy while holding the adidas Golden Boot award after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium

France

France has won the World Cup twice.

The French won their first title on home soil in 1998, then won again in 2018. France also reached the 2022 final before losing to Argentina.

Kylian Mbappé gives France one of the tournament’s biggest threats as it pushes for another deep run.

Ivory Coast’s defender #05 Wilfried Stephane Singo (L) fights for the ball with France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (R) during the international friendly football match between France and Ivory Coast ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournamen

England

England has won the World Cup once.

Its lone title came in 1966, when England won the tournament at home. The wait for a second championship has stretched for decades, but England is still alive after reaching the quarterfinals.

(Original Caption) 7/30/1966-England-: England captain Bobby Moore “chaired” by his team with the Jules Rimet Cup…after receiving it from the Queen after England won the Cup final 4 goals to 2, against West Germany.

Spain

Spain has won the World Cup once.

Spain’s title came in 2010, when Andrés Iniesta scored the extra-time winner against the Netherlands in the final.

Spain is back in the quarterfinals with a chance to add a second star.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 06: Mikel Merino #6 of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Get

Teams chasing their first World Cup title

Morocco

Morocco has never won the World Cup.

A title would be historic for Morocco and for African soccer. Morocco became the first African team to reach a men’s World Cup semifinal in 2022 and is now trying to push even further.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates after scoring the winning penalty as Morocco defeats Spain on penalties during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on Dec. 6, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qata

Belgium

Belgium has never won the World Cup.

Belgium has had several talented teams, but the trophy has remained out of reach. This year’s run gives Belgium another chance to turn talent into a first championship.

Norway

Norway has never won the World Cup.

With Erling Haaland leading the way, Norway is one of the biggest stories of the knockout rounds. A title would be the first in the country’s history.

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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 16: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between Iraq and Norway at Boston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by

Switzerland

Switzerland has never won the World Cup.

Switzerland has been a difficult team to break down and now gets a major quarterfinal test against Argentina.

VANCOUVER, CANADA – JULY 07: Granit Xhaka of Switzerland reacts at the penalty shoot-out during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 07, 2026. (Photo by

Quarterfinal matchups

France vs. Morocco

France is trying to win its third World Cup title. Morocco is trying to win its first.

Spain vs. Belgium

Spain is trying to win its second World Cup title. Belgium is trying to win its first.

Norway vs. England

England is trying to win its second World Cup title. Norway is trying to win its first.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina is trying to win its fourth World Cup title. Switzerland is trying to win its first.

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What’s next:

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals.

The France-Morocco winner will face the Spain-Belgium winner. The Norway-England winner will face the Argentina-Switzerland winner.

The World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19.