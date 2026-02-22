BAFTA Film Awards 2026: See the winners list



London

—



The battle for Britian’s biggest film award is on.

The BAFTA Film Awards will soon be underway, and with the Academy Awards mere weeks away, all eyes are on the Brits to give some indication of how Oscars voters could be leaning.

Going into the ceremony, which will be hosted by “Traitors” host Alan Cumming, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” leads the charge with 14 nominations, while “Sinners” from director Ryan Coogler follows close behind with 13 nods. Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” and Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme” each have 11 nominations.

In the outstanding British film category, “I Swear,” “Pillion” and “The Ballad of Wallis Island” are all represented, with performers from some of those and other titles showing up in acting races as well.

The BAFTAs and the Actor Awards (formerly known as SAG) next Sunday stand as the last major awards shows ahead of the Oscars on March 15.

A list of BAFTA nominees follows, with winners indicated in bold:



“Hamnet”





“Marty Supreme”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sentimental Value”





“Sinners”



Outstanding British film





“28 Years Later”





“The Ballad of Wallis Island”





“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”





“Die My Love”





“H Is For Hawk”





“Hamnet”





“I Swear”





“Mr. Burton”





“Pillion”





“Steve”





Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”





Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”





Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”





Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”





Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”





Emma Stone, “Bugonia”





Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”





Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”





Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”





Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”





Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”





Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”





Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”





Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”





Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”





Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”





Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”





Emily Watson, “Hamnet”





Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”





Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”





Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”





Peter Mullan, “I Swear”





Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”





Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”





Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”





Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”





Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”





Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”





Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”





Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”



Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer





“The Ceremony”





“My Father’s Shadow”





“Pillion”





“A Want In Her”





“Wasteman”





“It Was Just An Accident”





“The Secret Agent”





“Sentimental Value”





“Sirât”





“The Voice of Hind Rajab”





“2000 Meters to Andriivka”





“Apocalypse in the Tropics”





“Cover-Up”





“Mr Nobody Against Putin”





“The Perfect Neighbor”





“Elio”





“Little Amélie”





“Zootopia 2”



Children’s and family film





“Arco”





“Boong”





“Lilo & Stitch”





“Zootopia 2”





“I Swear”





“Marty Supreme”





“The Secret Agent”





“Sentimental Value”





“Sinners”





“The Ballad of Wallis Island”





“Bugonia”





“Hamnet”





“One Battle After Another”





“Pillion”





Robert Aramayo





Miles Caton





Chase Infiniti





Archie Madekwe





Posy Sterling





Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”





Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”





Max Richter, “Hamnet”





Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”





Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”





“I Swear”





“Marty Supreme”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sentimental Value”





“Sinners”





“Frankenstein”





“Marty Supreme”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sinners”





“Train Dreams”





“Frankenstein”





“Hamnet”





“Marty Supreme”





“Sinners”





“Wicked: For Good”





“F1”





“A House of Dynamite”





“Marty Supreme”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sinners”





“Frankenstein”





“Hamnet”





“Marty Supreme”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sinners”



Make-up and hair





“Frankenstein”





“Hamnet”





“Marty Supreme”





“Sinners”





“Wicked: For Good”





“F1”





“Frankenstein”





“One Battle After Another”





“Sinners”





“Warfare”

