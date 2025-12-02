Baltimore County firefighter under investigation

JANUARY 9TH. WBAL TV 11 NEWS INVESTIGATES HAS CONFIRMED A BALTIMORE COUNTY FIREFIGHTER IS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR WHILE AT A FIRE STATION. A FIRE UNION SPOKESPERSON, STEPHEN REDMER, CALLS THE ALLEGATIONS, QUOTE, A SERIOUS BREACH OF TRUST. WHILE DETAILS OF THESE CLAIMS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED, REDMER GOES ON TO WRITE, QUOTE, OUR MEMBERS PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE EVERY SHIFT, AND THEY MUST BE ABLE TO RETURN FOR EMERGENCY CALLS TO STATIONS THAT ARE CLEAN AND SAFE, HE SAYS. THE UNION HAS CALLED ON THE BALTIMORE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT TO ACT IMMEDIATELY TO ASSESS ANY POTENTIAL EXPOSURES, ADDRESS AFFECTED AREAS AND REPLACE ANY COMPROMISED EQUIPMENT. THE DEPARTMENT CONFIRMS TO WBAL-TV 11 NEWS INVESTIGATES IT IS INVESTIGATING THE CLAIM

A Baltimore County firefighter is under investigation amid allegations of inappropriate behavior while at a fire station, WBAL-TV 11 News Investigates learned.While details of the claims are not being released, a fire union spokesperson called on the Baltimore County Fire Department to “act immediately to assess any potential exposures, address affected areas, and replace any compromised equipment.”In a statement to WBAL-TV 11 News Investigates on Monday, Steven Redmer, president of the Baltimore County Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1311, called the allegations “a serious breach of trust,” saying:”The Baltimore County Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1311 is aware of reports of a fire department employee allegedly engaging in unacceptable behavior at work. This alleged conduct would be a serious breach of trust and has no place in our department.”As the investigation continues, our priority is the immediate safety and well-being of Baltimore County fire fighters and EMS clinicians. Our members put their lives on the line every shift, and they must be able to return from emergency calls to stations that are clean and safe.”Local 1311 has called on the Baltimore County Fire Department to act immediately to assess any potential exposures, address affected areas, and replace any compromised equipment.”Baltimore County fire officials confirmed to WBAL-TV 11 News Investigates that it is conducting an investigation into the claims.In a statement, Travis Francis, a spokesperson for the fire department, said, in part: “As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel issues. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring the safety and well-being of all our members.”