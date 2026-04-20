BAN vs NZ 2026, BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Preview

Big picture: New Zealand sight series win

New Zealand hold all the aces as the ODI series against Bangladesh goes into its second match on Monday. Their 26-run win in the first game of the three-match series, despite fielding an under-strength side, was not much of a shock given how clinical their performance was in the big moments. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be desperate to fight back after their slow burn of a defeat on Friday.

The visitors utilised the conditions the best in the first game. They will once again be keen to observe how the pitch plays in the mid-morning baking sun, and whether it dries out by the time the lights come on. They will bank on their top order of Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young and Tom Latham to give them an early boost with the bat. Nicholls struck a solid half-century under pressure in the first game, while Young looked comfortable against spin.

Dean Foxcroft and the lower-order batters then gave them the total they were after. Foxcroft played some attractive shots, which is sometimes hard to do later on in an innings in Dhaka.

New Zealand also bowled accurately most of the evening. Nathan Smith gave them a big start with two wickets in two balls, before Jayden Lennox and Blair Tickner put the brakes on in the middle overs. Latham used his bowlers well, especially whenever Bangladesh looked like they were getting on top.

Bangladesh have to worry about their batting. After Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto fell early in the first game, Saif Hassan and Litton Das added 93 for the third wicket. They couldn’t quite convert their starts, which cost Bangladesh. Then came the slowdown as Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain couldn’t quite force the issue for 13 overs.

It left the rest of the lower order to do too much in a short span of time. The collapse that followed seemed almost inevitable.

It is expected to be another tight contest with New Zealand holding the momentum, but Bangladesh have been known to fight back. This is the right time for the batters to show what they can do.

Bangladesh LWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

New Zealand WWWLW

In the spotlight: Shoriful Islam and Blair Tickner

Shoriful Islam probably had ten minutes to change into his boots after Mustafizur Rahman was a last-minute withdrawal in the first ODI. Shoriful, however, didn’t disappoint, as he took 2 for 27 in his first match in this format in 16 months. The PSL must have helped – he was a regular for Peshawar Zalmi there, and though he didn’t get a lot of wickets, he conceded runs at just 7.93. Shoriful was disciplined on Friday, delivering 42 dot balls in his ten overs.

Blair Tickner triggered Bangladesh’s collapse in the first ODI. He had bowled seven steady overs before Latham brought him on for a final burst in the 44th over. Tickner had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught behind playing a strange reverse scoop. It was followed by a fine caught-and-bowled to send back Rishad Hossain, before he cleaned up Shoriful and Taskin Ahmed. Disciplined lines and lengths, but more importantly, great adaptability.

Team news: Will Soumya Sarkar come in?

Soumya Sarkar could replace Afif, while Mustafizur could push Shoriful out of the XI if he is fit.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Saif Hassan, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Soumya Sarkar, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam/Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nahid Rana

New Zealand are unlikely to change a winning XI unless they want to protect their players – especially the quicks – from the heat.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Henry Nicholls, 2 Nick Kelly, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt, wk), 5 Dean Foxcroft, 6 Muhammad Abbas, 7 Josh Clarkson, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Blair Tickner, 10 Will O’Rourke, 11 Jayden Lennox

Pitch and conditions: Better batting pitch needed

The Shere Bangla National Stadium should revert to a better batting wicket for the second ODI to at least make it an attractive contest. A high of 36 degrees will once again test the two sides’ endurance.