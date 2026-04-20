Lyrid meteor shower 2026: When, where & how to see it

By / April 20, 2026

The Lyrid meteor shower occurs between April 16-25 every year and will next peak in the early hours of April 22, 2026.

Lyrid meteor shower

When: 16 to 25 April

Peak: April 22

Comet of origin: C/1861 G1 Thatcher (Comet Thatcher)

Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR): 18

(The number of meteors a single observer would see in an hour of peak activity with a clear, dark sky and the radiant at the zenith).

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top