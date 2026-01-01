Barack Obama and Sir David Attenborough to appear in Queen Elizabeth II BBC documentary

A new BBC One documentary, “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century,” will feature contributions from Dame Helen Mirren, Barack Obama, and Sir David Attenborough. The one-hour film is set to commemorate what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday, exploring a century of profound change and transformation across Britain and the world through her remarkable life.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 aged 96 and was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
From the Blitz to the 2012 London Olympics, she lived through and witnessed a number of changes across the world, and for some became a symbol of stability.
The documentary will be told through a blend of archive footage and new interviews, including contributions from Dame Helen, Mr Obama and Sir David, and actress Dame Sheila Hancock and Queen Camilla – who will offer a number of personal memories of her.
Catherine Catton, head of factual entertainment and events, said: “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped.”
Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century will air on BBC One and iPlayer with transmission details to be announced.