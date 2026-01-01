Barack Obama and Sir David Attenborough to appear in Queen Elizabeth II BBC documentary

By / March 31, 2026

A new BBC One documentary, “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century,” will feature contributions from Dame Helen Mirren, Barack Obama, and Sir David Attenborough. The one-hour film is set to commemorate what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday, exploring a century of profound change and transformation across Britain and the world through her remarkable life.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 aged 96 and was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

From the Blitz to the 2012 London Olympics, she lived through and witnessed a number of changes across the world, and for some became a symbol of stability.

Queen Elizabeth II alongside Sir David Attenborough (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Archive)

The documentary will be told through a blend of archive footage and new interviews, including contributions from Dame Helen, Mr Obama and Sir David, and actress Dame Sheila Hancock and Queen Camilla – who will offer a number of personal memories of her.

Queen Elizabeth II (left) stands with the President and First Lady of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of a private lunch hosted by the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II (left) stands with the President and First Lady of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of a private lunch hosted by the Queen (PA)

Catherine Catton, head of factual entertainment and events, said: “Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped.”

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century will air on BBC One and iPlayer with transmission details to be announced.

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