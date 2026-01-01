Barcelona ready to face ‘best in the world’ Premier League

Hansi Flick said Barcelona have the quality to deal with the financial might of the “best in the world” Premier League as he prepares the Spanish champions for Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Newcastle United.

Newcastle are one of six Premier League sides to make it this far in Europe’s top competition and the Magpies stand between Barça and a place in next month’s quarterfinals.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

This week’s meeting at St. James’ Park will be the second between the two teams in the Champions League this season, with Barça winning 2-1 in the league phase at Newcastle back in September.

The tie will be determined on March 18 at Spotify Camp Nou.

“The Premier League is a great league, for me the best in the world,” Barça coach Flick said in the pre-game news conference on Monday. “They have strong teams and also a lot of money — to hopefully make the right decisions. That’s why you see there are six [English] teams in this round.

“For me, we are strong as well, not only Newcastle or Manchester City or Arsenal or Tottenham or the others. We have huge quality, we have to continue our way — our style, how we want to play.

“We want to play like Barça, also in the Champions League. Our supporters are proud about the way we play football. This is what we want to show tomorrow.”

Newcastle have not been in the best form domestically. They have lost three of their last five league games, slipping to 12th in the table, and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the weekend.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona face Newcastle in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Flick is aware of the threat they will pose, especially with a passionate home support behind them on Tuesday.

“The Champions League is different,” the German coach added when asked about Newcastle’s inconsistent performances. “Everyone in this stage wants to show their best. We will find here a fantastic atmosphere. The fans will push them on, they will press high, man to man, and play an intense game.

“We have to play brave out from the back. It will not be easy. We have to find solutions. It’s a team in transition with very fast, good, outstanding players. We have to handle and manage it.”

Barça are without the injured Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, but Flick confirmed midfielder Marc Bernal is available after recovering from a stomach problem.

Marcus Rashford, who scored the two goals when Barça beat Newcastle in September, could also come into Flick’s thinking after making his first start in a month in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Athletic Club.

“Marcus was injured, he was out some days, some games,” Flick said. “Now he is back. We will see. I have not decided yet. But he’s a good option.”

The build-up to Barça’s match in England has been dominated by the row between Flick’s predecessor Xavi Hernández and president Joan Laporta against the backdrop of Sunday’s presidential election, when club members will vote for either Laporta or Victor Font.

Flick said club politics will not affect his players’ preparations.

“It’s one of the most important weeks in the season now because we want to go to the next round,” he said.

“We have here a game and we have to focus on the game. I am focused on this game only, on tomorrow, on my team.”