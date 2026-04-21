Baroness Karren Brady steps down from West Ham United

Baroness Brady has stepped down as the vice-chair of West Ham United.

Brady, 57, has been in the role for 16 years and is credited with leading the negotiations to secure West Ham’s move from Upton Park to the 62,500-seat London Stadium in 2016.

She has also become a major Premier League powerbroker, and her departure from the club marks the end of a business relationship with the joint-chair, David Sullivan, that dates back almost 40 years. She persuaded Sullivan to buy Birmingham City and it was a groundbreaking moment for a male-dominated sport when she became the club’s managing director in March 1993, aged just 23.

Alongside Sullivan this season Brady has nevertheless been a target of protests by fans concerned by the club’s financial performance as well as their results on the pitch. While a draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night kept Nuno Espírito Santo’s side 17th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, it was announced in February that West Ham had lost £104.2million before tax in their accounts for the year ending May 31, 2025, with a decrease in revenue of £42.1million.

Brady described the 2023 Conference League victory as the highlight of her time at the east London club DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Brady remains one of Lord Sugar’s key aides on the television series The Apprentice, and now wants to shift her focus to her other business interests and her role in the House of Lords.

In a statement released to The Times, Brady said: “It has been a privilege to work alongside the board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United.

“Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the Uefa Europa Conference League trophy — a moment that will stay with me forever. I am deeply grateful for the relationships, challenges and opportunities that have shaped my time at the club.

“While this chapter closes, my passion for football and commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders remains undiminished. I wish West Ham United every success for the future and look forward to following their continued achievements with pride.”

Brady with Gold, left, and Sullivan at the Olympic Stadium in 2011 Tony O’Brien/Action Images

Her senior colleagues at West Ham also say she is responsible for using the London Stadium’s 62,500 capacity to build a season ticket base of more than 50,000 supporters.

Having overseen the sale of Birmingham City for £80million in 2009, she joined Sullivan and David Gold, the co-chair, at West Ham the following year.

She acted as the lead negotiator with the London Legacy Development Corporation, seeing off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to secure the anchor tenancy at a stadium built for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Brady also served as a non-executive director on the advisory board for England’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to host the 2018 World Cup, while she has become an increasingly influential figure among the Premier League shareholders.

Success in the Conference League delivered West Ham’s first major trophy since 1980 and marked part of a three-year unbroken spell in Europe.

Sullivan said: “Karren has been an exceptional leader and a key figure in the club’s development over the years. We wish her every success in her future endeavours and thank her for her outstanding contribution over the past 16 years.”

The joint-chair, Daniel Kretinsky, added: “I want to thank Karren most sincerely for our collaboration since 2021, and for all the work she has done in the past for the club. Her contribution to West Ham United’s growth, such as the long-term contract for the London Stadium, shareholders transition and the British record transfer of Declan Rice, has been absolutely essential and not always fully appreciated.

“Karren is also very highly appreciated in the Premier League leadership community and was an excellent representative of our club there. I wish her the best of luck in all future activities.”

West Ham also announced on Tuesday that executive director Nathan Thompson has stepped down from his role after 9½ years at the club. A statement said he “delivered record-breaking commercial growth across partnerships, hospitality, retail and ticketing, while transforming the club’s marketing, digital and content operations” and that he is leaving with immediate effect.

The Times also understands that Andy Mollett, West Ham’s chief financial officer, is retiring at the end of the season.