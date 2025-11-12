Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

“,”elementId”:”422d2bcb-2958-4f9d-b461-51cbfd41d5b3″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2904″,”width”:”4357″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/4357.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2904″,”width”:”4357″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1333″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”afda8d81-820d-433c-8afe-39b377c59339″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a68ec2088005145bc174e27674186b6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0efb9d287a3108d0492b42a22409d65d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=eccbe887b4b520b2ec7b9a7a6bdb29fe”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5ed773fc2182935742b96d836b44aa27″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e33eff58cecd69d9795d690358ec4c2″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=da1d536d9de439c47a80ad0e62d01d73″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83f4e32930fd914c744130136c3f0a8a”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b55b4ffc8d80a9cdb246aab7c5d28d94″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ec378962751ebfa44b43b0d01187a6e”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=00bd30c014b365d9296835cdd172b103″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a2a0ee56f01d133ea7b4cabc95f2e6da”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=713faacd7f6e777501591f313ed0c05d”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a6Fox heads Arsenal in front”,”caption”:”Emily Fox heads Arsenal in front!”,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762969859000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.50 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762970174000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762970003000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.53″,”title”:”GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Fox 5)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”6914c7368f081b71fdf90fa9″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern rock their red-and-white number; Arsenal are in blue. The hosts get things going.

“,”elementId”:”be783f03-6f68-42db-ac78-5907913c88f3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762969398000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.43 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762969615000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762969615000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.46″,”title”:”Peeeeeeep!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”6914bb1f8f0899db9b36a912″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern: Grohs, Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett, Tanikawa, Stanway, Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Bühl, Schüller

“,”elementId”:”b0726e3e-56bb-47e4-a6d1-9e9d9a070915″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Mahmutovic, Klink, Gilles, Eriksson, Alara, Naschenweng, Harder, Padilla-Bidas, Caruso, Simon, Zähringer

“,”elementId”:”57306ca8-cd55-47d9-a1bc-beb2e5061647″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal: Van Domselaar, Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Mead, Pelova, Caldentey, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius

“,”elementId”:”ebcc138a-773f-4f28-9873-115733f5c7f4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Borbe, Liddiard, Codina, Hinds, Nighswonger, Harwood, Cooney-Cross, Maanum, Kelly, Smith

“,”elementId”:”52b95e91-466e-4604-b335-80dbf22c717a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762966303000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.51 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762966847000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762966847000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.00″,”title”:”The teams”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”69131e568f088fcbc366dbe5″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

To the Allianz we go. Arsenal’s results are on the up, three consecutive victories followed by Alessia Russo’s late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday. Even if they weren’t at their best in Lisbon last month, they got the three points.

“,”elementId”:”5c5ff4ec-496d-4959-bc98-6a45537b72f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s Champions League, with Pernille Harder’s quickfire hat-trick delivering a 5-2 win for the hosts 13 months ago. But that kickstarted a glorious run, with Arsenal winning their remaining five group-stage games. They arrive in Munich this time round as European champions.

“,”elementId”:”1784121e-43ff-4baf-8a97-3940e6ee1d04″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern enter this fixture unbeaten in the Frauen-Bundesliga this season but also with a 7-1 defeat by Barcelona. They’ll search for a statement win; Arsenal will look to parade their continental pedigree. Kick-off’s at 5.45pm GMT.

“,”elementId”:”820f624a-3c9c-478a-8973-030fc8056f44″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762966220000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.50 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762965842000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762966220000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.50″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1762970236766}”>

Key events