Bayern Munich v Arsenal: Women’s Champions League – live | Women’s Champions League

By / November 12, 2025
The champions are quick off the mark. McCabe whips a cross from the left – it’s cleared away before Mead strikes from inside the area. It’s straight at van Domselaar, who makes the save but really should do better – she parries it, with Fox present to head the bouncing ball into the net.

“,”elementId”:”422d2bcb-2958-4f9d-b461-51cbfd41d5b3″},{“displayCredit”:true,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”role”:”inline”,”media”:{“allImages”:[{“index”:0,”fields”:{“height”:”2904″,”width”:”4357″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/4357.jpg”},{“index”:1,”fields”:{“isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”2904″,”width”:”4357″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg”},{“index”:2,”fields”:{“height”:”1333″,”width”:”2000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/2000.jpg”},{“index”:3,”fields”:{“height”:”667″,”width”:”1000″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/1000.jpg”},{“index”:4,”fields”:{“height”:”333″,”width”:”500″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/500.jpg”},{“index”:5,”fields”:{“height”:”93″,”width”:”140″},”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/140.jpg”}]},”elementId”:”afda8d81-820d-433c-8afe-39b377c59339″,”imageSources”:[{“weighting”:”inline”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a68ec2088005145bc174e27674186b6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0efb9d287a3108d0492b42a22409d65d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=eccbe887b4b520b2ec7b9a7a6bdb29fe”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5ed773fc2182935742b96d836b44aa27″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”thumbnail”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=0e33eff58cecd69d9795d690358ec4c2″,”width”:140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=da1d536d9de439c47a80ad0e62d01d73″,”width”:280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=120&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=83f4e32930fd914c744130136c3f0a8a”,”width”:120},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=120&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=b55b4ffc8d80a9cdb246aab7c5d28d94″,”width”:240}]},{“weighting”:”supporting”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=380&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ec378962751ebfa44b43b0d01187a6e”,”width”:380},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=380&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=00bd30c014b365d9296835cdd172b103″,”width”:760},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=a2a0ee56f01d133ea7b4cabc95f2e6da”,”width”:300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=713faacd7f6e777501591f313ed0c05d”,”width”:600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a68ec2088005145bc174e27674186b6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0efb9d287a3108d0492b42a22409d65d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=eccbe887b4b520b2ec7b9a7a6bdb29fe”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5ed773fc2182935742b96d836b44aa27″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”showcase”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=860&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=94b4071d7e4b266018b8d1d5b7cdf6ea”,”width”:860},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=860&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=50cf8961e884fdeb24b8d18f0c15faea”,”width”:1720},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=780&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8c6325b46d4016a4e1f48db9c2764824″,”width”:780},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=780&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=6b754e841d10a8f5ccd243a2c89bcc3b”,”width”:1560},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a68ec2088005145bc174e27674186b6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0efb9d287a3108d0492b42a22409d65d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=eccbe887b4b520b2ec7b9a7a6bdb29fe”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5ed773fc2182935742b96d836b44aa27″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”halfwidth”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=6ecc802dc8d1bb45ec3c97d9f80b377a”,”width”:620},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=620&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1f5f6d33b81d50309b0c6696351aac94″,”width”:1240},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=8a68ec2088005145bc174e27674186b6″,”width”:605},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=605&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0efb9d287a3108d0492b42a22409d65d”,”width”:1210},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=eccbe887b4b520b2ec7b9a7a6bdb29fe”,”width”:445},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=445&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=5ed773fc2182935742b96d836b44aa27″,”width”:890}]},{“weighting”:”immersive”,”srcSet”:[{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1900&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3c98712f8375ac3d5b04262f15d9511a”,”width”:1900},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1900&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=0c4f6f55019b415ff4f76ad8e7205ae5″,”width”:3800},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=d944edbc74cae237497b3cfba9ad38dc”,”width”:1300},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1300&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=f3b8d630b55def99c697ff328fac3027″,”width”:2600},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1140&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f402784b559274013df98f59d91b6589″,”width”:1140},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=1140&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=3cefb315ab6555d94b63c5a4b4e86771″,”width”:2280},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=980&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=f433835e823922890c22ef2dcd4f7833″,”width”:980},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=980&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=45cd1073308b352d87d365d3671d069b”,”width”:1960},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=740&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=20c312c701afd45664e915ce28e2c950″,”width”:740},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=740&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=4278a04d43687e7ceb568596cebb2e91″,”width”:1480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=660&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=c3fbb031248735a5bb227d62e91337b9″,”width”:660},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=660&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=1d30f77d75615539dd753c02c374fa1b”,”width”:1320},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=480&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=3fe25d51639890c19d4d2cb1210038b0″,”width”:480},{“src”:”https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/35f5ceb2260e48a319d635ee8ce9ec774ae7fff8/0_0_4357_2904/master/4357.jpg?width=480&quality=45&auto=format&fit=max&dpr=2&s=9aaf79e41465f6c33e8a0f36efff5b63″,”width”:960}]}],”data”:{“alt”:”Emily Fox heads Arsenal in front”,”caption”:”Emily Fox heads Arsenal in front!”,”credit”:”Photograph: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images”}}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762969859000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.50 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762970174000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.56 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762970003000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.53″,”title”:”GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Bayern Munich (Fox 5)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”6914c7368f081b71fdf90fa9″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern rock their red-and-white number; Arsenal are in blue. The hosts get things going.

“,”elementId”:”be783f03-6f68-42db-ac78-5907913c88f3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762969398000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”12.43 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762969615000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762969615000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.46″,”title”:”Peeeeeeep!”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”6914bb1f8f0899db9b36a912″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern: Grohs, Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Ballisager, Kett, Tanikawa, Stanway, Dallmann, Damnjanovic, Bühl, Schüller

“,”elementId”:”b0726e3e-56bb-47e4-a6d1-9e9d9a070915″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Mahmutovic, Klink, Gilles, Eriksson, Alara, Naschenweng, Harder, Padilla-Bidas, Caruso, Simon, Zähringer

“,”elementId”:”57306ca8-cd55-47d9-a1bc-beb2e5061647″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal: Van Domselaar, Fox, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Mead, Pelova, Caldentey, Foord, Russo, Blackstenius

“,”elementId”:”ebcc138a-773f-4f28-9873-115733f5c7f4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Subs: Borbe, Liddiard, Codina, Hinds, Nighswonger, Harwood, Cooney-Cross, Maanum, Kelly, Smith

“,”elementId”:”52b95e91-466e-4604-b335-80dbf22c717a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762966303000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.51 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762966847000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762966847000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”12.00 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”12.00″,”title”:”The teams”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”},{“id”:”69131e568f088fcbc366dbe5″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

To the Allianz we go. Arsenal’s results are on the up, three consecutive victories followed by Alessia Russo’s late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday. Even if they weren’t at their best in Lisbon last month, they got the three points.

“,”elementId”:”5c5ff4ec-496d-4959-bc98-6a45537b72f3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Arsenal visited Bayern in last season’s Champions League, with Pernille Harder’s quickfire hat-trick delivering a 5-2 win for the hosts 13 months ago. But that kickstarted a glorious run, with Arsenal winning their remaining five group-stage games. They arrive in Munich this time round as European champions.

“,”elementId”:”1784121e-43ff-4baf-8a97-3940e6ee1d04″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bayern enter this fixture unbeaten in the Frauen-Bundesliga this season but also with a 7-1 defeat by Barcelona. They’ll search for a statement win; Arsenal will look to parade their continental pedigree. Kick-off’s at 5.45pm GMT.

“,”elementId”:”820f624a-3c9c-478a-8973-030fc8056f44″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1762966220000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”11.50 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1762965842000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”11.44 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1762966220000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”11.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”11.50″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Wed 12 Nov 2025 12.56 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Wed 12 Nov 2025 11.50 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1762970236766}”>

Key events

9 min: Caldentey rushes forward into the No 10 region as Arsenal work hard off the ball, with Bayern looking a touch lost as they try and wheel it around the back. Arsenal look organised and confident.

Share

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top