Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs, investment lieutenant to Buffett and Geico CEO, is leaving for JPMorgan

Todd Combs, portfolio manager and investment officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., arrives for the morning session of the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced a number of structural changes before the legendary CEO steps aside at the end of this year, among them the departure of Todd Combs, investment officer and Geico CEO.

Combs, 54, will be joining JPMorgan Chase as head of the bank’s new Security and Resiliency Initiative, to find direct equity investments in the defense, aerospace, healthcare and energy industries.

Combs “has resigned to accept an interesting and important job at JPMorgan,” said Buffett, 95, in a press release from Berkshire. “Todd made many great hires at GEICO and broadened its horizons. JPMorgan, as usually is the case, has made a good decision.”

Combs joined Berkshire in 2010 from his hedge fund Castle Point and was brought in, along with Ted Weschler, to help manage Berkshire’s portfolio of investments. Buffett is handing over the CEO reins to Greg Abel in 2026 and Combs’ departure leaves some questions as to how the sizable equity holdings of Berkshire, which include Apple, Bank of America and Coca-Cola, will continue to be managed when he steps down.

Among some of the other notable changes at Berkshire are the retirement effective in June 2027 of chief financial officer Marc Hamburg, who served under Buffett for 40 years. Charles Chang, current CFO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy will replace him. Nancy Pierce, chief operating officer of Geico, will replace Combs as CEO of Geico.

The conglomerate also said the CEO of its NetJets unit, Adam Johnson, will serve in a new role as president of Berkshire’s consumer products, service and retailing businesses. Abel will directly oversee the remaining noninsurance businesses, Berkshire said.