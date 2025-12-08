Who is Jaxson Dart dating?

By / December 8, 2025

New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart appeared to have picked up a win off the field.

The former Ole Miss standout, who has given Giants fans a glimmer of hope for what the future of the franchise could be, is rumored to be dating model and ring girl Marissa Ayers.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants interacts on the sideline during pregame prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old Ayers was spotted on the sideline of the Giants’ Monday night game against the New England Patriots last week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She was seen taking photos with Dart’s mom, Kara, as well as in the background of some shots of the quarterback himself.

The Instagram photo in question showed Ayers with Kara Dart and Boston-based restaurateur David Ledbury.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ayers’ rep for comment.

Jaxson Dart looks on

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, center, looks on before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Steven Senne/AP Photo)

Marissa Ayers at a press conference

MVP model Marissa Ayers during a press conference ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Marissa Ayers tries out for ring girl

MVP model Marissa Ayers during an open workout session, held at The Oculus at World Trade Center in New York ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dart and Ayers were first linked together after reportedly appearing at a Halloween party together back in October.

Ayers has more than 1.5 million TikTok followers and another 402,000 followers on Instagram, according to the New York Post. She was among the models who appeared as ring girls during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight over the summer.

It’s unclear if she will be at any more Giants games this season.

Dart has shown his potential this season. He has 1,556 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes in 10 games this season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

