Beyoncé’s Best Met Gala Looks as She Returns to the Event After 10 Years

In her own words: “She coming.”

After Beyoncé dropped the cryptic two-word tease in advance of her latest tour, the phrase quickly became one of her fans’ favorite ways to express their excitement for her next move.

So when it was revealed that she was going to attend this year’s Met Gala as an event co-chair, red carpet watchers saw the potential for much more than a simple party appearance.

In the past week, speculation making the rounds online has been imaginative: Will she be dropping her first single in two years? Will she use the occasion to announce an album? A tour? Perhaps Blue Ivy will be accompanying her? (That last one is unlikely, as minors typically aren’t allowed in.)

Whatever it is that will or won’t be announced, it has been 10 years since Beyoncé attended the event, a starry fund-raiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion-minded Costume Institute, and her fans are starved to see her in something besides a polished Instagram post.