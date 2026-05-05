Bradley Cooper’s New Face Unrecognisable? ‘Reverse Glow Up’ Trend Hits Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista & More

Several Hollywood’s leading men are being put under the same microscope long reserved for female stars, with fans dissecting recent appearances of Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Dave Bautista and more.

The trend, widely dubbed a ‘reverse glow up,’ has taken off across social media, where side-by-side comparisons and close-up clips are fuelling debate over whether these actors have changed too much or simply grown older in the public eye.

What Is the ‘Reverse Glow Up’ Trend?

The phrase ‘reverse glow up’ has emerged as shorthand for a perceived shift away from a celebrity’s peak look. Unlike a traditional glow up, where appearance improves over time, this trend centres on fans noticing changes they feel move in the opposite direction.

In practice, that can mean anything from weight fluctuations and styling changes to the effects of ageing under high-definition cameras. Social media has accelerated the trend, with short videos isolating small differences and turning them into talking points.

For male stars, it marks a clear shift that they are now being assessed with the same intensity that has long defined conversations around female celebrities

Bradley Cooper’s Changing Look Fuels Debate

Cooper has drawn the strongest reaction, largely because of how his image has evolved. In films like A Star Is Born, released when he was in his forties, he was widely seen as the definition of a Hollywood leading man — sharp features, a defined jawline and a rugged, expressive look that carried across both film and public appearances.

Recent appearances, however, have prompted a different conversation.

Fans have pointed to a fuller facial shape, smoother skin and a more symmetrical look that contrasts with the texture and angularity he was known for. For some, that shift reads less like a natural progression and more like a departure from the qualities that once defined his appeal.

Speculation around cosmetic tweaks has circulated online, though Cooper has previously played down such claims. Others argue that lighting, grooming and natural ageing are enough to explain the difference.

Still, the contrast between his earlier image and current look has made him a central figure in the ‘reverse glow up’ debate.

Is Chalamet Also Experiencing a Reverse Glow-Up?

Another name that is highly discussed in the list is Timothee Chalamet. His inclusion in the trend reflects a different kind of shift.

Once known for his sharp bone structure and youthful intensity, the actor’s recent red carpet appearances have prompted discussion about a softer, more refined look.

Some fans see it as a natural transition into more mature roles, while others argue the change has altered the distinctive features that first set him apart. Styling choices, including facial hair and bolder fashion, have also played a role in shaping perception.

Dave Bautista’s Transformation Divides Fans

Bautista’s case centres on physical transformation rather than facial detail alone. The actor has undergone a dramatic weight loss as he pivots further into film, moving away from the heavily built physique associated with his wrestling career.

That shift has inevitably changed how he appears on screen and in public, with a leaner frame altering his facial structure. While many have praised the move as part of his evolution as an actor, others say it has softened the imposing presence that once defined him.

The list doesn’t end with Bautista. More male actors like Jim Carrey, Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron were subjected to the allegations of either cosmetic enhancements or ‘reverse glow up,’ however, the trend is more about perception than an actual phenomenon.

It speaks more to how male celebrities prefer more mature looks more than edgy ones.