Big Sky men’s basketball scores

Updated Feb. 20, 2026, 9:24 p.m. ET
On Thursday, February 19, the college basketball slate included four games with a team from the Big Sky. Who came away with a win? In the article below, we highlight the scores for each contest.
Big Sky scores – February 19
Portland State 77, Idaho 67
- Game info: Thursday, February 19 at 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Portland State’s leading scorer: Keyon Kensie (24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST)
- Idaho’s leading scorer: Isaiah Brickner (22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST)
- Portland State’s next game: vs. Eastern Washington on Saturday, February 21 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Idaho’s next game: vs. Sacramento State on Saturday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Idaho State 73, Montana 69
- Game info: Thursday, February 19 at 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Pocatello, Idaho
- Idaho State’s leading scorer: Gus Etchison (29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST)
- Montana’s leading scorer: Money Williams (19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST)
- Idaho State’s next game: vs. Montana State on Saturday, February 21 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Montana’s next game: vs. Weber State on Saturday, February 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Weber State 82, Montana State 79
- Game info: Thursday, February 19 at 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Ogden, Utah
- Weber State’s leading scorer: Trevor Henning (19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST)
- Montana State’s leading scorer: Patrick McMahon (17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST)
- Weber State’s next game: vs. Montana on Saturday, February 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Montana State’s next game: vs. Idaho State on Saturday, February 21 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Eastern Washington 102, Sacramento State 94
- Game info: Thursday, February 19 at 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Sacramento State’s leading scorer: Prophet Johnson (26 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST)
- Eastern Washington’s leading scorer: Isaiah Moses (26 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST)
- Sacramento State’s next game: vs. Idaho on Saturday, February 21 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Eastern Washington’s next game: vs. Portland State on Saturday, February 21 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+
