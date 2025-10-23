Bill Ackman calls Trump the ‘most pro-business president we’ve ever had’

President Donald Trump’s presidency has been uniquely good for businesses, according to Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

“I think Trump has been the most pro-business president we’ve ever had,” Ackman said Tuesday morning on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Ackman pointed to infrastructure and tax bills as having positive effects for businesses. He also noted that the Federal Reserve is “accommodative” of interest rate cuts.

Ackman acknowledged that he was “a little bit concerned” by Trump’s market-roiling tariff policy first unveiled in April. However, Ackman credited Trump for changing his position after the billionaire investor suggested taking a pause before implementing the policy.

“I trust the president,” said Ackman, who has been a public supporter of Trump. “I think he’s done an excellent job.”

While the market initially sold-off after Trump shared his plan for broad and steep levies, the S&P 500 has surged around 19% since the early April announcement. The benchmark index is on track to finish 2025 almost 15% higher. That would mark its third straight annual gain.

Investors have long expected Trump would benefit companies given his emphasis on deregulation. Stocks shot up following his victory in November of last year.