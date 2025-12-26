Billionaires Are Buying an AI Stock That Could Be the Apple of the 2030s

Meta recently debuted its first pair of augmented reality smart glasses, a stepping stone along a roadmap that leads to fully-immersive glasses powered by superintelligence.

Just as smartphones have replaced personal computers for many tasks, Mark Zuckerberg says smart glasses will displace smartphones as our primary computing devices in the future.

Meta dominates the nascent smart glasses market, and it could become a consumer electronics giant if it successfully integrates its devices with a superintelligence system.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) revolutionized mobile computing when it launched the first iPhone in 2007. Since then, smartphones have gradually become our primary computing devices, but it stands to reason that another technology could eventually fill that role.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is betting on smart glasses. The company currently earns the vast majority of its money by selling targeted ads across its social media properties. But smart glasses developed by its Reality Labs business unit could eventually become a major source of revenue, especially with assistance from its Superintelligence Labs unit.

The following hedge fund billionaires, all of whom outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three years, bought shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter.

Israel Englander of Millennium Management added 793,500 shares. Meta Platforms is his eighth-largest holding, excluding options.

Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors added 1.4 million shares. Meta Platforms is his fourth-largest holding, excluding options.

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management added 355,900 shares. Meta Platforms is his largest holding.

Here’s what investors should know.

Image source: Getty Images.

In September, Meta Platforms launched its first augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, which feature a built-in display on the right lens. The glasses, called Meta Ray-Ban Display, also integrate the artificial intelligence assistant Meta AI. While analysts do not anticipate earthshaking sales, they do see the product as an important stepping stone toward the Orion glasses.

Meta first announced Orion in 2024 and is reportedly working toward a product launch in 2027. Orion smart glasses will have a built-in display on both lenses, creating a true holographic experience that blends the digital and physical worlds. Meta eventually plans to pair Orion with a superintelligence system, an AI assistant that surpasses human intelligence and can teach itself.

“Personal superintelligence that knows us deeply, understands our goals, and can help us achieve them will be by far the most useful,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote earlier this year. “Personal devices like glasses that understand our context because they can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day will become our primary computing devices.”