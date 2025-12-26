Check Out The Christmas Day Crowds in Magic Kingdom!

Ho, ho, ho and MERRY CHRISTMAS! Santa has made his way around the world, and we are stopping in the Magic Kingdom. It’s basically the same thing!

Disney World loves a holiday. They pull out all the stops with specialty snacks, over-the-top decorations, and rare parades. This is also one of the busiest days of the year, so we’re stopping by the parks to see how the crowds are looking, and we’re bringing you along with us.

It’s looking like everyone from Santa’s naughty AND nice list has arrived in Disney World! This morning, we checked out the gifts under our tree, enjoyed our festive breakfast, and then hit up the TTC to head straight into the park.

The TTC was decently crowded this morning, but it didn’t take us too long to get through. The Monorail line was long, but the trains were coming pretty frequently and they each were packed full.

The longest line outside of the park wasn’t to tap in — it was actually to take a photo with the Mickey and Minnie topiaries!

Once we got onto Main Street, the crowds weren’t too bad, but we did notice that the pinch points were mostly due to people stopping in the middle of the walkway. Main Street tends to be a good indicator of what the rest of the park looks like.

However, crowds at Starbucks were SUPER wild — the line reached all the way back to Crystal Arts!

Throughout the park, things seemed to be busy, but not overly so. A good indicator of crowds is also wait times around the park! Over in Adventureland, Pirates of the Caribbean listed a 20 minute wait, but the queue was LONG, whereas Jingle Cruise was listed at a 50 minute wait, but the queue was easily contained inside the covered queue.

However, crowds over in in Frontierland weren’t bad at all! Wait times weren’t too high, or not higher than we’ve seen other days this week, which could change later in the day.

Christmas Day is also a time when you can see one of Disney’s most rare parades! Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade is a popular parade during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which is an extra ticketed event.

If you don’t want to spend money on an extra ticket, Christmas Day is a great time to check out this parade in the daylight! Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade is being performed during the day twice a day. You can view the parade at noon and 3 PM each day until December 31st.

This parade is a great time to spot tons of popular characters like Mickey, Minnie, the princesses, and more! Plus, Santa is the grand finale if you don’t want to wait in line to meet him.

The holidays in Disney World can be some of the busiest times of the year, but it doesn’t make them any less special! We hope you’re having the best holiday, and got all of your Disney desires. As always, be sure to keep following AllEars for more Disney updates, news, and more!

5 Locations You Can Meet Santa in Disney World

Tell us about your holiday plans in the comments!