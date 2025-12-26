Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids spread cheer on Christmas

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales as well as their three kids, princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, spread holiday cheer on Christmas morning.

The Wales family joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of Britain’s royal family Thursday as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for Christmas Day service. Following tradition, the royals greeted people who braved the cold to gather along the walk to the church.

Britain’s King Charles, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and other members of the royal family leave after attending the Royal Family’s Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene’s church, December 25, 2025. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Britain’s Prince William with; from left, Lena Tindall, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, and Kate, the Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2025. Jon Super/AP

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louie of Wales,Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Jordan Peck/Getty Images

Noticeably absent again from the public family gathering was Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his “prince” title by Charles in October amid continued fallout from his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . Andrew has denied wrongdoing.

But Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, did join the family for church on Thursday, attending with their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York leave after attending the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2025. Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie arrives with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2025. Jon Super/AP

Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not walk with the family last year.

Under the order from Charles, Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of all of his “style, titles and honours” and was forced to move out of his longtime royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Andrew, one of Charles’ three siblings, also did not walk to the Christmas Day service with royal family members last year. At that time, Andrew was no longer a working royal but had previously joined the royal family celebrating Christmas at Sandringham since losing his military titles and royal patronages in 2022.

How Britain’s royal family celebrates Christmas

Each year at Christmas, members of the royal family gather for a multi-day celebration at Sandringham, the king’s estate in Norfolk, England.

After attending church together on Christmas morning, the family enjoys lunch at Sandringham before watching the king deliver his annual televised Christmas message.

In the evening, the family members gather again for a Christmas buffet dinner.

On the day after Christmas, known as Boxing Day in the U.K., the royals traditionally partake in a pheasant shoot on the grounds of Sandringham.