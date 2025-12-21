Bills sit disappointing Keon Coleman again, deploy five WRs for road game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have designated five wide receivers as active for their December 21 game against the Cleveland Browns, and Keon Coleman is not one of them.

Coleman and wide receiver Gabe Davis are healthy scratches for the Bills in Week 16 while WRs Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman and Brandin Cooks all dress. It’s the third time that Coleman is inactive this season while Davis sits for the second week in a row.

Hardman will make his first appearance since coming off Injured Reserve earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs’ former second-round draft pick made his lone Bills’ appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 16. He returned a kickoff, fumbled a punt and suffered a calf injury.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, safety Darnell Savage and offensive tackle Tylan Grable are also inactive for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff.

Ruled out by Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott on Friday, kicker Matt Prater and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips round out the seven Week 16 scratches.

Coleman’s sophomore slump

After being drafted at No. 33 overall in 2024, Coleman has failed to live up to expectations for the Bills’ offense. He has only 355 receiving yards over 12 games this season.

In addition to struggling as a pass-catcher, Coleman has failed to achieve an acceptable level of professionalism. He has already been disciplined twice this season for tardiness.

It’s rather telling that undrafted Tyrell Shavers, who spent two season on the practice squad, has essentially established himself as a permanent fixture on offense at Coleman’s expense.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ogunjobi trending toward free-agent miss

The Bills signed former Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract this past offseason, and it’s yet to pay dividends. Suspended for the season’s first six games, the veteran has done little since returning to action.

He’s made 11 tackles over eight games, and he finds himself without a jersey in Week 16.

Bills tackle Larry Ogunjobi spins inside of the block of Joey Bosa during position drills at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 7, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills’ Inactives (Week 16)

WR Keon Coleman

WR Gabe Davis

OL Tylan Grable

DT Larry Ogunjobi

DT Jordan Phillips

K Matt Prater

S Darnell Savage

