Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Ravens Acquiring George Pickens for First-Round Pick

The Ravens need to bolster their receiving corps, both at wide receiver and tight end. They’re likely to do so in the draft, but they also could make veteran additions via free agency or trade.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox came up with two potential trades the Ravens could make for pass-catchers, one of which would be a blockbuster.

Knox’s splashy proposal has the Ravens acquiring All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for their first-round pick (No. 14 overall).

“Baltimore could use a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and Pickens would certainly fill that need,” Knox wrote. “He may also relish a chance to go up against the Pittsburgh Steelers team that jettisoned him a year ago.”

The Ravens have a No. 1 receiver in Zay Flowers, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowl nods, but Pickens has a different skill set. Flowers is quick and shifty, while Pickens is a 6-foot-3 contested-catch monster.

The Cowboys applied the franchise tag to Pickens this offseason, and Owner Jerry Jones has said he wants him in Dallas long term. However, Knox believes the Cowboys might be open to a trade.

“Given Pickens’ age (25) and proven production (1,429 yards in 2025), teams will likely inquire about him just before or during the draft,” Knox wrote. “The Cowboys, who are already paying CeeDee Lamb $34 million per year, might listen. Replacing Pickens with a receiver like Kevin Concepcion or Omar Cooper Jr.—on a rookie contract—would make plenty of financial sense.”

The question is whether trading for Pickens would make financial sense for the Ravens.

Flowers, 25, is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason, and he’s in line for a big payday. A team acquiring Pickens would have to sign him to a contract extension, and he’s also going to be expensive.

Knox’s other trade pitch has Baltimore landing tight end Cole Kmet from the Chicago Bears for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

“If the Ravens can’t land a receiver like Pickens — or even if they do — they should have interest in Bears tight end Cole Kmet,” Knox wrote. “Kmet has been productive throughout his Bears tenure, but he may be viewed as expendable due to the emergence of rookie Colston Loveland in 2025.

“For Baltimore, adding Kmet would make a ton of sense. The Ravens lost tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency. Kmet is a solid pass-catcher who has tallied 2,939 receiving yards in six seasons and who just turned 27 years old in March.”