Boar’s Head products recalled AGAIN after possible listeria contamination hits cheeses

More Boar’s Head products are being recalled due to potential listeria contamination after a rampant bacterial outbreak last year killed 10 people and sickened dozens more.

Ambriola Company on Monday issued a recall for some of its pecorino romano cheese products, which it supplies to Boar’s Head.

The recall includes Boar’s Head grated pecorino Romano cheese and FS grated Romano cheese, both with sell-by dates from Nov. 21 through March 12, 2026.

More Boar’s Head products are being recalled because of potential contamination with listeria. Christopher Sadowski

These recalled products were distributed to Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana and also used in the brand’s grab-n-go containers of chicken Caesar salad and chicken Caesar wrap.

Boar’s Head said it decided “in an abundance of caution” to recall all products it uses from Ambriola Company, including pre-cut pecorino Romano, which did not test positive for possible listeria contamination.

In July 2024, the deli meat-and-cheese giant was slammed by a widespread listeria outbreak that led to the recall of more than 7 million pounds of meat.

The outbreak – which stemmed from a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia – ultimately killed 10 people and sent dozens more to the hospital with serious illnesses.

Boar’s Head has been dishing out millions in dozens of hush-hush payouts to the families of victims who died from eating the tainted deli meat as it tries to put the scandal behind it, The Post exclusively reported in September.

That included a $4 million payout to a Long Island widow after her 73-year-old husband, Robert Hamilton, was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center with stomach pains, diarrhea and a fever days after eating a Boar’s Head sandwich. He died six days later.

Ambriola Company on Monday issued a recall for some of its pecorino Romano cheese products. Boar’s Head

Reports earlier this year revealed that government inspectors had discovered flagrant unsanitary conditions at the Virginia plant and two others – including meat and fat residue on equipment and walls, dripping condensation falling on food, mold and even insects.

Boar’s Head in August announced plans to reopen its Virginia factory.

The FDA gave Monday’s recall a Class I designation — the most serious level — meaning “that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

These recalled products were distributed to Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana. Boar’s Head

Consuming tainted products can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can be fatal to people with weak immune systems, older adults, pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, convulsions and diarrhea. In pregnant women, the condition can cause miscarriages, stillbirths or premature delivery.

The FDA said it has not yet received any reports of illnesses or complaints linked to the latest recall.

In July 2024, the deli meat giant was slammed by a widespread listeria outbreak that stemmed from its Virginia plant. AP

Food safety officials urged consumers to throw away the recalled products, adding that “if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it.”

Boar’s Head and Ambriola did not immediately respond to The Post’s requests for comment.